Sicilia Express, Ficarra and Picone: "More bins for everyone, this is our Christmas wish. Politics doesn’t know how to do those either"

With Sicilia Express, arriving on Netflix from 5 December, Ficarra & Picone create a comedy that through their brilliant lens talks about Italy today, its contradictions and the distances, not only geographical, between North and South. A universal story that starts from a Sicilian context, but which touches everyone.

“We need bins. A politician who promises more bins for everyone could win the elections. Since hospitals cost a lot, bins don’t cost much, at least those”, they say with their usual irony. Set in Noto, the series is a metaphor for a nation that remains divided: “The structural problems that exist in Sicily are a problem that concerns the entire South. Since Italy was born, promises have been made that have never been kept. There are differences in structures and services that we have now become accustomed to, and there are those who want to pass them off as human differences.”

The story follows Salvo and Valentino, two Sicilian nurses who divide their lives between work in Milan and their families remaining in Sicily. A few days before Christmas, the discovery of a magical portal will upset their daily lives – and perhaps even the way they see the country. In the cast, in addition to the comic duo, Katia Follesa, Barbara Tabita, Max Tortora, Sergio Vastano, Enrico Bertolino, Adelaide Massari, Angelo Tosto, with the participation of Jerry Calà and Giorgio Tirabassi.