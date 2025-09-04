Sinner and the Mental Economy Training: how the neuroscientific approach from number 1 to the world works

Jannik Sinner at the US Open 2024 Credit: Hameltion, CC By –a 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons



Jannik Sinner It became the first Italian in history to climb the highest step of world tennis – from which, to date, it has never fallen: a goal reached also thanks to Mental Economy Traininga training conceived by the sports doctor Riccardo Ceccarelli. Part of the merit of the results of the 2001 class born in Val Pusteria goes not only to the extraordinary technical and athletic qualities also to his mental strength. Ceccarelli has been dealing for 30 years of the Crème de la Crème psychology of Formula 1 (from Ayrton Senna to Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc), but which also followed other sportsmen such as the skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Federica Brignone and the swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri, also directs in Viareggio “Formula Medicine”, a forefront center for the avant -garde for the Mental Coaching (the support that aims to improve individual performance through the development of mental skills and emotions management strategies). The relationship between Sinner and Ceccarelli was born 5 years ago, when the blue athlete was still under the guidance of his former coach, Riccardo Piatti, in Bordighera and continued with management Vagnozzi-Cahillthe current coaches of N ° 1 of the world. The Tuscan Center submits its “patients” to the so -called “mental economy training”, an approach that has its roots in neuroscience.

What is Sinner’s Mental Economy Training and where it is born from

The “Mental Economy Training” was born from a study carried out at theUniversity of Pisa by Riccardo Ceccarelli in collaboration with two excellence of neuroscience, the professors Pietro Pietrini and Emiliano Ricciardi. After collecting data from the Formula 1 track (blood tests before and after the races, electrocardiographic recordings during them and during many tests in the gym and laboratory), Prof Ceccarelli has moved research in the academic field to investigate through the Functional magnetic resonance imaging The brain peculiarities that distinguish the pilots managing to demonstrate that they differ from the average of the population because they are able to avoid useless waste of nerve energiesas their ability to achieve shows high mental performances activating only the strictly necessary brain areas.

The image shows on the left the activity of the cerebral cortex of an expert pilot and right that of a driver who is not an expert in the traffic light test in Formula 1: the first active at the same time only the strictly necessary brain areas. Credit: Medicine formula



Scientific publications were presented to 4 editions of the prestigious “Human Brain Mapping” congress (an annual event organized by Organization for Human Brain Mapping which brings together researchers from all over the world to discuss the latest discoveries and developments in the field of mapping of the human brain and its functions), finding great interest from the international scientific community. In the following years, similar searches have shown that themental economyscientifically called “Neural efficiency”is a feature that unites successful people, not only in sport, but also in work activities.

How the Mental Economy Training works and how Sinner performs it

Riccardo Ceccarelli has developed computerized tests ad hoc To monitor the athlete’s performance and associate it with the lines of his cerebral consumption (through a front band) and the heartbeat. Training is aimed at recreating situations that allow you to perceive sensations such as anger, discomfort, tiredness, stress, calm or efficiency. Then the athlete will associate them with the various moments lived during the games. With Sinner, as with the other sportsmen, the center of Viareggio works on the Self awarenessthat is, the development of self -knowledge, through the management of automatism and cognitive elaboration: the former represents theinstinct of the sports gestureconnected to a reaction that starts in a few cents of a second, the second theregame tactics processing. The approach is objective, numerical. The tests can be carried out both on site (there are 9 stations, consisting of monitor and touch screen, located on an area of ​​150 square meters such as the “distraction room”) either at home or in every part of the world (as does the n ° 1 of tennis). A PC and a small briefcase containing tools such as headphones and joystick are enough. The developed software allow you to draw up a Psycho-physiological profile of the subjecthighlighting the strengths and the areas to be optimized with specific routines or workouts. In everyday life Ceccarelli defines the approach to the mental economy also as “climber technique“, That is, taking one step at a time without ever looking at the summit, without wasting useless energies, otherwise the risk is to fall and fail.