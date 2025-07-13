Sinner does not have "Alone" won Wimbledon: a new era has opened, that of #sincaraz

Sinner has not “only” won Wimbledon: he opened a new era, that of #sincaraz





The victory of Jannik Sinner against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final is not only a sporting triumph, but certainly something more: it is the dawn of a new era in world tennis, which sees Italy finally at the center and absolute protagonist of a stage that for many decades has seen us admired spectators, and a little frustrated, from the victories of others.

It is said that the victories never get used to it. On the 40th anniversary of the live AID, almost simultaneously at the time when Wembley Freddie Mercury and Queen in the old stadium stood with the most extraordinary twenty minutes in the history of rock music, Jannik Sinner strongly underlines the fact that the tennis has changed. And that you speak Italian.

Alcaraz Farraz

Jannik Sinner has won with surprising technical and mental maturity, choosing precise, courageous and often even surprising strategies. He has been able to change the form with method and delicacy, without being frightened even at the most difficult moment when in the first set four games of Alcaraz took away the first set right immediately after a break that seemed decisive. Instead, his resilience was decisive, raising his game at a level that can even force Alcaraz to ask himself why, what had happened, “because he plays the strokes from the back of me better than me …”.

Another story compared to Paris

Sinner has been able to tactically dominated Alcaraz, targeting the straight of the Spaniard and dictating the rhythms with precise blows and always lucid and aware decisions. But it was not only a victory of pure force but rather of intelligence, a game won with the mind and a very heavy training that the South Tyrolean must have made playing and replacing every point of the match lost among a thousand regrets in Paris, just a few weeks ago.

Compared to Paris and Roland Garros it is another story: so much so that the 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 seems even tight if you consider other data. Eight aces compared to the 15th of Alcaraz, it is true, but all concentrated in the decisive moments of the match. Two double fouls compared to the 15 of the Spaniard and a first crazy service ball, 62% of effectiveness and 75% of points conquered on his first service. Sinner grants the indispensable minimum but never really seems in difficulty. The Italian’s ability to overturn and adapt its strategy compared to the latest direct clashes evident.

Alcaraz beaten with his own weapons

If Alcaraz is usually skilled in the aggressive game and in the Servi-And-Volley, Sinner did not hesitate to steal these same weapons, using them courageously in the decisive moments. An almost brazen strategy that the Spaniard suffered to the point of appearing surprised and disoriented, as never happened in the previous meetings. And it is precisely the mental dimension that makes this success so important: Sinner had lost a battle above all psychological at Roland Garros by wasteing match point and gold opportunities. So much so that someone in a disrespectful way spoke of ‘laborer’.

Transforming that disappointment into positive energy, finding confidence and security, and doing it on the sacred grass of Wimbledon, makes the victory even more significant and full of symbolic messages. It is the confirmation of a complete maturity and the ability to learn from the most painful defeats. There was not even the recognition by the most illustrious rival, Novak Djokovic, defeated in the semifinal: the Serbian champion, impressed by Sinner’s performance, has openly defined him as the “best player in the world at this moment but with a margin of improvement still extremely important …”.

The end of the “promising talent”

This victory is not just a matter of trophy, money – many – and ATP points. It is the definitive consecration of a complete athlete, capable of combining technical ability, tactical clarity and mental solidity. It is the end of the narrative of a “promising talent”, replaced by that of the now affirmed champion, capable of conquering the most prestigious tournament in the world.

And if this is a point of arrival, it is also and above all a new starting point. The future of tennis is already clear, and Sinner’s name is destined to shine for a long time. His rivalry with Alcaraz, already defined with irony with a lot of hashtag #sincaraz is only at the beginning. In New York, at the US Open, it will be the next great appointment, with the Italian coming as a champion of Wimbledon and holder of the American Trophy, stronger, more mature and aware than ever.

The first final without the “Big Four”

Important to put the emphasis on a historical detail that was not a little: this was the first men’s final in Wimbledon without any of the legendary “Big Four” (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray) since 2002. It is as if the entire world tennis scene had opened the doors to a new generation, with Sinner who is a bandchair of this epochal gearbox, testifying to the end of one another and the beginning of another, ambitious. It is the first Italian who raises the trophy in a singular in 138 years of tournament history. Follows the finals lost by Pietrangeli, the one lost by Berrettini with Djokovic in 2021, the one who burned Jasmine Paolini last year with Krejcikova, but also the one raised by Errani and win now eleven years ago.

Sinner’s victory, therefore, is not simply a sporting success, but a revolution for Italian and world tennis. It is the moment when Italy stops dreaming and begins to dictate the most important field law, bringing with it all the pride of a nation that can finally look at tennis from top to bottom, and no longer vice versa.