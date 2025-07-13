Sinner does not have "Alone" won Wimbledon: a new era has opened, that of #sincaraz

Culture

Sinner does not have "Alone" won Wimbledon: a new era has opened, that of #sincaraz

Sinner has not “only” won Wimbledon: he opened a new era, that of #sincaraz

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Sinner does not have "Alone" won Wimbledon: a new era has opened, that of #sincaraz
What are tannins, what are they for and what effects they have
As the pitons do to digest the bones of their prey: a study discovers specialized cells