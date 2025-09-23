Sismicity and bradisism at the Flegrei Campi is stable: the data of the latest Ingv bulletin

The relative seismic tranquility continues to Campi Flegreiwhere in the last week they have been recorded 35 earthquake shocks With maximum magnitude 2.1, in line with the previous week: to affirm it is the last Bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the EngV relating to the period from 15 to 21 September. There are no significant variations even as regards the lifting of the soil due to bradyseismstable with a rate of 15 ± 3 mm per month, and in the geochemical parameters of the area, with the Fumarola di Pisciarelli which records an average temperature of 94 ° C.

The 35 earthquake shocks recorded by the Vesuvian Observatory in the Flegrei fields have had a magnitude between 0.0 and 2.1, of which 4 with magnitude greater than 1.0. Therefore, they were weak and difficult to notice the population, despite the reduced depth typical of the bradisismic seismicity that originates from the rise of the ground and not from the activation of fault. In particular, the maximum depth of the hypocenter was approximately 3 km.

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of earthquakes in the Flegrei fields in the week from 15 to 21 September 2025. Credit: ingv



Even the geochemistry of the Phlegraean area proved to be in line with the trends of the area, both at the level of gas flows emitted and in terms of the smoky temperature: Pisciarelli stable with an average value of 94 ° C.

The lifting of the bradisisismic soil continues without variations

The average lift speed of the soil remains unchanged with a rate of 15 ± 3 millimeters per monthstable since the beginning of April. This is a clear decrease compared to the 30 millimeters per month recorded between mid -February and late March but an increase compared to the 10 millimeters per month detected between the last months of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

From January 2024 Rione Terra, at the center of the volcanic caldera, has risen to 33.5 centimeters.

Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 21/09/2025. Credit: ingv



