Six films and four TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (1-3 May)

This weekend, which includes the Labor Day long weekend on May 1st, there are several events not to be missed on Prime Video. If you love films, there is the Mexican action movie Venganza – Vendetta which is attracting the public’s attention, and then as always there are the expiring titles, among which we cannot fail to mention Dune.

If instead you are looking for a TV series, among the news of these days we highlight the finale of LOL 6, the new episode of The Boys 5, the animated series Crossing Swords but above all the highly anticipated transposition of Isabel Allende’s masterpiece, The House of Spirits. The choice is yours, good viewing and have a good weekend

The Boys 5 episode 5 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – released on April 29th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: Good first one. Homelander has earned himself acclaim as a prophet, but in the meantime he must solve problems with his father Soldier Boy. The Boys have their own problems, but Starlight is with them again. Official Synopsis: “Tonight a @VoughtNews special: Betrayal in Tinseltown! Find out if your favorite Hollywood stars are suspected of being Starlighters!”

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Gen V 3 won’t be there: Prime Video cancels The Boys spin-off

LOL: he who laughs is out 6 final episode (comedy show Italy) – release date 30 April

Alessandro Siani and Angelo Pintus eliminated the first competitors, and those remaining were practically all booked. In short, it will be a last laugh challenge, exactly.

The trailer and review of LOL 6

Crossing Swords (Exclusive USA animated TV series for adults) – release date April 27th

Release Mode: 10 episodes all together

A farmer lands a coveted position as a squire at the royal castle, but his dream job soon turns into a nightmare when he realizes what a hornet’s nest he’s landed in, and when his crime family learns of his “embarrassing” job.

The House of Spirits (Chile drama TV series) – on Prime Video from 4/29

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 from 29/4, then one episode per week until the finale on 13/5

Based on Isabel Allende’s internationally acclaimed novel, The House of the Spirits is an eight-episode family saga spanning half a century, centering on three generations of women – Clara, Blanca and Alba – in a conservative South American country shaped by class warfare, political turmoil and magic.

The trailer and review of The House of Spirits

Vendetta (action film Mexico 2026) – release date 17 April

When his wife is brutally killed, Carlos Estrada, a decorated special forces hero, has only one goal left: revenge. After becoming a millionaire due to a strange twist of fate, Carlos turns his fortune into an arsenal and, with his most trusted soldiers, starts a hunt for those responsible.

Dune (USA action film 2021) – expiration date May 5

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, whose destiny is to reach the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure a future for his people.

Jumper – Without borders (USA action film 2008) – expiry date 6 May

A young man with the ability to teleport, secretly protected by his absent and conflicted mother, grows up and tries to woo his girlfriend while embroiled in a war with a fellow “Leaper” and the “Harlequins,” a sinister group dedicated to eradicating the Leapers.

True Story (USA 2015 drama film) – expiration date May 6

Reporter Michael Finkel meets the killer who stole his identity.

The Wellness Cure (USA thriller film 2017) – expiry date 6 May

From the visionary director of The Ring comes a psychological thriller. A young and ambitious executive is sent to a mysterious “wellness center” to get his company’s CEO back. When he begins to discover the disturbing secrets of that place, his mental health is put to the test, as he is diagnosed with the same curious disease that afflicts the other guests.

Under Siege: White House Down (USA 2013 drama) – due date May 6

During a visit to the White House, a policeman finds himself having to protect his daughter and the President of the United States from an attack by a group of paramilitaries seeking revenge.