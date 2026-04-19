Six films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (17-19 April)

Like every Friday, if you are looking for information on the latest Prime Video releases and suggestions for choosing what to watch, you are in the right place. For those looking for a TV series, we highlight the release of the new episode of The Boys 5 and Invincible 4, but also the 2026 remake of one of the most beloved anime, the legendary Ken The Warrior. Speaking of remakes, for those who prefer a film there is the 2024 version of Il Corvo, or alternatively the new zany comedy Balls Up. Finally, for those who love Italian comedy, Una Famiglia Sottosopra is now streaming for free, while Checco Zalone’s films Quo Vado? are due for release. and Sunshine. The choice is yours, happy viewing and have a good weekend!

Balls Up (US comedy film) – comes out on 4/15

In this provocative comedy, marketing managers Brad (Mark Wahlberg) and Elijah (Paul Walter Hauser) decide to go all out and propose a bold sponsorship of special condoms for the football World Cup. After wild celebrations in Brazil cause a worldwide scandal, they must escape angry fans, criminals and power-hungry officials to save their careers and return home alive. Balls Up, directed by Peter Farrelly, stars Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, Benjamin Bratt, Eva De Dominici, Daniela Melchior, with Molly Shannon, Sacha Baron Cohen and Eric André. Written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Andrew Muscato, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese.

The Boys 5 episode 3 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out April 15th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: Every One of You Sons of Bitches. The Boys must find the final solution before Homelander becomes too powerful. And maybe they find an unexpected ally who reminds Hughie of a moment he’s not so proud of.

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Invincible 4 episode 7 (USA action animated TV series) – release date 15 April

Episode title: Don’t do anything rash. Nothing goes according to plan during a major confrontation.

Ken The Warrior: HOKUTO NO KEN (2026 action anime series) – release date 11 April

In the year 199X, the earth has been devastated by atomic explosions! However… the human race had survived. A lone man, with seven scars on his chest, advances. His name is Kenshiro, successor to the Hokuto Shinken. In a world where only the strong survive, Kenshiro makes his way with his iron fists!

The Crow (US drama film 2024) – release date April 13

Bill Skarsgård is The Crow, the legendary and iconic character from James O’Barr’s graphic novel. Eric Draven and Shelly Webster, linked by a deep love, are brutally killed by a gang of criminals. Faced with the possibility of saving Shelly, his one true love, by sacrificing himself, Eric embarks on a ferocious and merciless revenge against their killers.

Una Famiglia Sottosopra (comedy film Italy 2024) – streaming for free from 17 April

One morning, everyone in Alessandro Moretti’s family wakes up in the body of another member.

Elysium (USA science fiction film 2013) – expiry date 24 April

In the year 2154, the wealthiest class of the population lives in luxury on an orbital space station while the rest of humanity lives in poverty on Earth. With Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Diego Luna.

Sole a Catinelle (comedy film Italy 2013) – expiry date 24 April

“If you get promoted with all 10s, dad will give you a dream vacation.” A penniless father leaves with his son for a holiday full of surprises.

Where am I going? (comedy film Italy 2016) – expiry date 24 April

The theme is a man, Checco, the last lucky person who has a permanent, unmovable public job until the reform arrives and he is made redundant.