Six films and two TV series to watch this weekend

At the cinema

Short Love Story Lea is a journalist. She has an actor husband, a little daughter and often feels sad. Rocco has a psychologist wife and vents his anger in the ring. Lea and Rocco meet by chance in a bar and become lovers. But this adulterous relationship begins to take an unexpected turn when she insinuates herself into his life. A romantic comedy starring Adriano Giannini and Pilar Fogliati. RATING 6.8 The trailer The review

Die My Love Grace and Jackson love each other madly and decide to go and live in an isolated house. She, a writer, wants to write the novel of her life and he wants to play in a band. However, things don’t go as planned, she becomes pregnant and, after the birth of the baby, she sinks into severe postpartum depression. The protagonists are Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. RATING 8 The trailer The review

Zootopia 2 The well-known animated film returns with its second chapter. Rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the trail of a mysterious reptile that comes to town and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. Their goal is to solve the case but to do so they will have to explore dangerous parts of the city and do it undercover. Will they succeed? RATING 7.5 The trailer The review

Oh my life The comic duo Pio and Amedeo are directors and protagonists of an exciting comedy. Pio manages a recovery community for young people and Amedeo a retirement home for the elderly. One has a relationship in crisis and the other has a teenage daughter in crisis. Forced to live under the same roof between forgetful elderly people and messy teenagers, the two will find themselves in situations from which they will learn a lot about themselves and others. RATING 7 The trailer The interview with Pio and Amedeo

Streaming

Stranger Things 5 ​​- Volume 1 Available on Netflix The first four episodes of the final season of the sci-fi series created by the Duffer brothers have been released on Netflix. Autumn 1987. Hawkins has been marked by the opening of the portals and our heroes have only one goal: to find and kill Vecna, who has vanished into thin air. Complicating the mission, the government placed the city under military quarantine and intensified the hunt for Eleven, forcing her into hiding again. RATING 9 The trailer The review

Christmas Without Santa Available on Prime Video A Christmas comedy with Luisa Ranieri and Alessandro Gassmann. Santa Claus is in the midst of an existential crisis, so he decides to take a break from his commitments and suddenly disappears. But what will happen to Christmas without Santa? His wife, Margaret, will save the most special day of the year and will have to roll up her sleeves to ensure that Christmas has its Santa again this year. RATING 6.5 The trailer The review

Life as Carlo – Final Season Available on Paramount+ The chapter that completes a quadrilogy by and with Carlo Verdone. The series resumes after the gaffe that occurred in the third season, during the Sanremo Festival. After the media pillory, Carlo, yet another illustrious victim of cancel culture, retreats out of Italy to reorganize his ideas and dedicate some time to himself. But it is precisely when Carlo has become accustomed to this self-imposed “exile” that someone remembers him. RATING 7.5 The trailer The review

Another Body – My deepfake body Available on Prime Video (paid on the IWonderFull thematic channel) A documentary film on the delicate topic of deepfake. A college student discovers deepfake porn videos made of her face without consent. From that moment his legal and personal battle to regain possession of his identity begins. The film tries to answer this question: what does it mean to have a body when that body can be duplicated, manipulated, spread without any control? RATING 8 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

…And finally Polly arrives Airing Friday 28 November at 9.15pm on La5 Reuben is an insurance agent. His job is to calculate risk obsessively and he does the same in daily life where he leaves no room for the unexpected. During his honeymoon, however, he will have to deal with the unpredictability of life: his new wife is in bed with someone else. And now? Starring Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller. RATING 7 The trailer

Bridget Jones’s Diary Airing Saturday 29 November at 9.14pm on TwentySeven The first chapter of the romantic saga of Bridget Jones with Renée Zellweger based on the novel of the same name by Helen Fielding. Bridget is a thirty-year-old single English woman, a little overweight and secretly in love with her boss, the charming Daniel Cleaver. Soon her dream becomes reality but she will find herself torn between an overwhelming but unpredictable man like Daniel and another, however, romantic and reliable like Mark Darcy. Who will he choose? RATING 7.4 The trailer