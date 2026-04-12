Six films, three TV series and a documentary to watch on Prime Video this weekend

These days on Prime Video there is something new that you absolutely cannot miss: the first two episodes of The Boys 5, the final season of Eric Kripke’s “super” series. After seeing the return of Homelander and Butcher, you will still have time for a new documentary on Aldo, Giovanni & Giacomo, for the weekly episode of Invincible 4 and for the film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. And if that’s still not enough for you, don’t forget about the expiring content, among which the cult film Code of Honor and the TV series Mr Mercedes, based on Stephen King’s work, stand out. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

The Boys 5 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out April 8th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode titles: Forty Centimeters of Pure Dynamite / Teenage Kix

In the fifth and final season, Homelander dominates the world, completely at the mercy of his irrational and self-centered whims. Hughie, Breastmilk and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “freedom camp”. Annie struggles to organize the resistance against the overwhelming force of the Supers. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe out all Supers from the face of the earth, he will unleash a series of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. The big moment has arrived, folks! Something big is about to happen. The Boys is based on the New York Times best-selling comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers on the series, and is developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Aptitudes: none (documentary Italia 2025) – release date 6 April

The documentary tells the story of the comedy trio of Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo, starting from the childhood of the three comedians, through testimonies from family members, collaborators and mentors of the three.

Invincible 4 episode 6 (action animated TV series) – release date 8 April

Episode title: You look terrible. Family bonds are tested. Under pressure, Allen makes a new friend.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: An Extraordinary Journey (US drama film 2025) – release date 10 April

Some doors lead to the past, others to the future. Some, however, change everything. Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell), two single strangers, meet at a wedding and soon find themselves living an “extraordinary journey”, a fantastic and fun adventure in which they have the opportunity to relive important moments in their lives and, perhaps, change their future.

Mr. Mercedes (USA science fiction TV series 2019 – 3 seasons) – expiry date 15 April

A crazed serial killer torments a retired detective with gruesome letters and emails, then threatens to strike again.

Code of Honor (USA 1992 drama film) – expiry date 13 April

A young Navy lawyer tries to prove that 2 Marines accused of beating a comrade to death were following their commander’s orders. Cast: Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore.

Spooks – The Greater Good (2015 UK action film) – deadline 12 April

With the protagonist of “Game of Thrones”, an action packed with adrenaline and twists. Accused for the escape of the terrorist Adem Qasim, the head of the counter-terrorism department Harry Pearce also disappears. It is thought that the two, after escaping, are preparing an attack in the heart of London. Will (Kit Haringhton), his former student, is hired to contact him and foil the attack. With Kit Harington.

Kill your friends (comedy film UK 2016) – deadline 15 April

An intense and cynical thriller, with Nicholas Hoult, James Corden and the best Britpop songs, set in the ruthless world of the record industry. London, 1990s, Steven Stelfox breaks through in the world of music, but his many vices and ambition lead him to collapse. In the midst of the crisis in the recording industry, he will not hesitate to stain his hands with blood to save his career.

Venom: The Last Dance (US action film 2024) – deadline April 16

Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s most famous and complex characters, for the final film of the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both their worlds and with the circle closing in around them, the duo is forced to make a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on their last dance.

Marie Antoinette (historical film USA 2006) – expiry date 14 April

Kirsten Dunst plays the young Austrian princess who, while still a teenager, became the Queen of France. Jason Schwartzman plays her indifferent husband Louis XVI.