Six Movies and a TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Week

It’s still a holiday week for many but not for everyone: in any case, if you’re looking for suggestions on what to watch these days on Prime Video, you’re in the right place.

Let’s start with the news where we point out, in addition to the release of the 5 seasons of Prison Break, the new film Falla Girare 2, an Italian comedy sequel to the first chapter of which you can find the link to our review below.

Let’s move on to the titles that are expiring, with the mention of 5 films: The Destinies of Love, TWA Flight 800, The Contested Love, Microcosmos – The People of the Grass and Logan. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Make It Turn 2 – Offline (Film Exclusive) – Release Date August 23

For over a year, the world has been in a new mode: it is completely offline. Everyone seems, despite themselves, to have resigned themselves to this new “analog” condition of living everyday life, including Natan who, after his job as an influencer faded away, had to reinvent himself as a promoter of household equipment in supermarkets. Things are no better for his brother Arturo and his friends, the former drug dealer Oreste and the journalist Guglielmo. When Arturo lets slip that there is a very weak signal in the bathrooms of the City offices, Natan decides to intervene: he will bring the Internet back to the world. Standing in the way of this “mission impossible” are three young hackers, Zoe, Greta and Malcom, in the pay of the ruthless Muller, a criminal who heads the Noweb group that is leading the fight against the Internet and its reappearance on earth.

The review of the first film

Prison Break (TV Series, Seasons 1-5) – Release Date August 19

Michael Scofield decides to get himself arrested on purpose so he can get into Fox River Prison, where his brother has been unjustly imprisoned. His goal is to plan an escape from the inside.

The Fates of Love (2012 film) – expiration date August 27

Three women, three eras, one destiny. In 1923, Violeta falls in love with a young man who seeks refuge in France. In 1941, Ines lives in a desert waiting for her long-lost lover, Paco. In 1975, Luisa realizes that she has been pushing love away her entire life.

TWA Flight 800 (2013 film) – expiration date August 28

An independent scientist is joined by former members of the official investigation into the crash of TWA Flight 800 (1996) to blow the whistle on the cover-up of the true cause of the crash.

Love Contested (1997 film) – due date August 28

Based on a true story, Keri Russell plays a pregnant 17-year-old determined to keep her baby. Her father is disinterested in her and the baby, but the parents fight fiercely for custody.

Microcosmos – The Grass People (1996 film) – expiration date August 24

Microcosmos – The Grass People is a 1996 documentary written and directed by Claude Nuridsany and Marie Pérennou. Its protagonists are the animals that populate meadows, especially insects and other invertebrates such as spiders and snails.

Logan Lucky (2017 movie) – expiration date August 28

Three brothers and a demolition expert plan the heist of the century, but complications arise when they realize they have to deal with a car race and a relentless FBI agent.