Six movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this week

The festival is finally finished, and for those who usually watch little “old -fashioned” television, our usual weekly streaming suggestions aimed at first video subscribers can be useful.

This week the most important novelty is the release of the third season of the Reacher series, with the first three episodes. Among other novelties also the film Love and other mental saws.

Moving on to the expiring contents, we point out the Italian TV series all Freud’s fault and then the films awakened Ned, Nine Days, Starman, to Dust and Wildlife. To you the choice is good week!

Love and other mental saws (Film 2024) – release date 17 February

After a disappointment of love, Guido, 45, reduced his sex life to self -eroticism, living his fantasies through virtual sex. His friends Niky, obsessed with online relationships, and Armando, trapped in a finished marriage, support him. The arrival of the waitress Giulia awakens in him dormant emotions, giving life to comic and embarrassing situations.

Reacher 3 (Original US TV series) – Exit date 20 February

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes, the first three available from February 20 and the following ones to be released individually every Thursday

Based on the novel The designated victim (Persuader) of Lee Child, in the third season of this series full of action, Reacher falls into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise in an attempt to save an infiltrate of the undercover goddess whose time is about to expire . Here he finds a world of secrets and violence and confronts some pending issues of his past.

All Freud’s fault – The series (TV series 2021) – expiration date 26 February

Francesco is a single psychoanalyst, father of three adult daughters. When the last one also stands out, he has his first panic attack and a series of events brings the girls back to the nursery, just when he would need a little serenity. Psychiatrist Cafini is responsible for the ungrateful task of helping him reopen to the world despite his daughters and their troubles.

Alarm clocks Ned (Film 1998) – Expiry date 26 February

When a lottery winner dies from the shock, his fellow citizens try to claim the money.

Nine Days (Film 2021) – Date of expiration February 27th

Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live point of view (POV) of people who live their lives on TV, until a subject dies, leaving a free place for a new life on earth . Soon, several candidates – souls not yet born – come from Will to undergo tests that determine their suitability,

Starman (Film 1984) – Date of expiration February 27th

Director John Carpenter presents this science fiction Odyssey with Jeff Bridges as an innocent alien who came from a distant planet who will learn what a man in love means. When his spaceship is knocked down and falls into Wisconsin, Starman (Bridges) arrives in the remote young widow of the widow Jenny Hayden (Karen Allen) and takes the appearance of the deceased husband of this.

To dust (film 2018) – expiration date 27 February

Shmuel, a chassid singer in the state of New York, shocked by the premature death of his wife, struggles to find comfort in religion, while secretly he is obsessed with how his body will decay. Shmuel undertakes a clandestine collaboration with Albert, a professor of biology of the local college, and an obscurely comic company will be born

Wildlife (Film 2019) – Date of expiration February 27th

The film tells of the relationship between a husband and a wife seen from the eyes of his son, a relationship that crumbles when after losing his job he decides to propose himself as a volunteer to turn off the fires that are devastating the Montana. She changes, tries to make up for a lifetime and find support, but nothing will come back as before.