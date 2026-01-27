Sky and NOW, all releases for February 2026

Series, films, documentaries. A new month arrives and Sky and NOW enrich the catalog with many new features. Here are all the releases of February 2026 on the streaming platform.

Sky and NOW, the February 2026 series

Under Salt Marsh – Submerged secrets (2 February 2026)

It starts on February 2, 2026 with Under Salt Marshcrime thriller created, written and directed by Claire Oakley. The six-episode series, according to the synopsis, opens with the arrival of an unprecedented storm from the sea. Jackie Ellis, a former detective turned teacher, makes a shocking discovery that reopens the wounds of an unsolved case from three years earlier, which cost her both her career and the trust of her family. Forced to reunite with her estranged former law enforcement partner, Eric Bull, Jackie is drawn back into an investigation that will shake Morfa Halen to her foundations. Together, they will face a community haunted by secrets and broken by grief, before the coming storm erases the evidence forever. The cast includes Kelly Reilly, Rafe Spall, Naomi Yang, Jonathan Pryce, Dinita Gohil, Brian Gleeson, Kimberley Nixon, Harry Lawtey, Mark Stanley, Dino Fetscher, Lizzie Annis, Rhodri Meilir and Julian Lewis Jones.

Fire Country (February 4, 2026)

It continues on February 4, 2026 with Fire Countrythe series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and co-created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. The cast includes, among others, Diane Farr, Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Jules Latimer, Jordan Calloway, Kevin Alejandro and Stephanie Arcila. The series follows Bode Donovan, a young inmate seeking redemption as he continues his journey in the one-of-a-kind firefighting program, facing devastating fires that threaten the heart of California alongside professional firefighters and other inmates.

Sheriff Country (February 10, 2026)

It continues on February 10, 2026 with Sheriff Countrycrime that expands the narrative universe of Fire Country. The cast includes Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, Michele Weaver and Amanda Arcuri. The series follows the upright Mickey Fox, sheriff and half-sister of Sharon Leone, division chief of Cal Fire. While patrolling the streets of the town of Edgewater, Mickey investigates criminal activity and must at the same time deal with his ex-convict father Wes, a marijuana grower who lives outside the system, and a mysterious accident involving Skye, his rebellious daughter.

Sky and NOW, all releases for February 2026