Sky and NOW, all releases for March 2026

Films, series, documentaries. A new month arrives and Sky and NOW enrich the catalog with many new features. Here are all the releases for March 2026.

Sky and NOW, the March 2026 series

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, season 27 (March 1, 2026)

On March 1, 2026 we start with the twenty-seventh season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unita spin-off of the hugely popular Law & Order. This season, Captain Olivia Benson and her elite team return to the screen to protect the innocent and keep New York City safe from the most heinous crimes. The cast includes, among others, Kelli Giddish, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Aimé Donna Kelly and Kevin Kane.

Lawyer Ligas (6 March 2026)

It debuts on March 6, 2026 Lawyer LigasSky Original legal drama in six episodes based on the novel by Gianluca Ferraris. The cast is made up, among others, of Luca Argentero, Marina Occhionero, Barbara Chichiarelli, Gaia Messerklinger and Flavio Furno.

The series revolves around Lorenzo Ligas, the most brilliant, controversial, unpredictable and fascinating criminal lawyer in all of Milan. The man, says the synopsis, that everyone would like to be, and that everyone would like to conquer. But when Ligas is fired from his prestigious firm, precisely because he is unable to distinguish between duty and pleasure, getting back to the top will be a challenge he cannot face alone. Together with Marta, a young practitioner full of ideals, Ligas will accept the most complex and hopeless cases to return to center stage. Because everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and deserves the best defense possible. His.

Outlander, season 8 (March 14, 2026)

March 14, 2026 is the day of Outlandera period series based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon. Season eight closes the epic love story between Claire Fraser – a 20th century woman who finds herself catapulted back in time – and Jamie Fraser, a noble highlander from 18th century Scotland. The cast includes, among others, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Graham McTavish, Caitlin O’Ryan, Nell Hudson, Steven Cree, Paul Gorman and Lotte Verbeek.

Sky and NOW, all releases for March 2026