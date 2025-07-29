Sky and Now, all the releases of August 2025

Series, films, documentaries. A new month arrives and Sky and Now enrich the catalog with many news. Here are all the releases of August 2025 on the streaming platform.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2 (August 4, 2025)

It starts on August 4, 2025 with the second season of Dead Cityspin-off of The Walking Dead. Set years after the events of the original series, Dead City He finds two iconic characters of the original franchise: Maggie Greene, widow of Glenn Rhee, leader of the Hilltop colony, and Negan Smith, former leader of the Salvatori. Two old enemies forced to tighten a fragile alliance to complete a dangerous mission. Together they travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which has long been isolated, where they discover that the city in ruins is full of deaths and inhabitants who have made of New York City their world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror. But, while the two go into the dark depths of the city infested with wandering, it becomes evident that the traumas of their tumultuous past could prove to be a threat as large as the dangers of the present.

The secrets of big points (22 August 2025)

Continue on 22 August 2025 with The secrets of big pointsMystery Drama that follows four members of a gardening club of a suburb of Detroit, in Michigan, all from different life paths, involved in murders and spite while fighting to make their conventional lives flourish. Thirteen episodes that reveal what even every perfect hedge are actually hidden very great secrets.

Aurora Teagarden: the first investigations (23 August 2025)

Ends on August 23, 2025 with Aurora Teagarden: the first investigationsthe prequel miniseries of the light crime the mysteries of Aurora Teagarden. Before becoming a famous investigator, Aurora was just a curious and brilliant student. But between small mysteries, provincial secrets and first loves, his talent takes shape for investigations. Three episodes to find out how a detective is born destined to leave its mark.

