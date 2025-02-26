Sky and Now, all the releases of March 2025

Travel, investigations, emergencies and much more. A new month arrives and Sky and Now enrich the catalog with many news. Here are all the releases of March 2025 on the streaming platform.

Sky and Now, the releases of March 2025

Beijing Express (March 6, 2025)

It starts on March 6, 2025 with the new edition of Beijing Express – up to the roof of the world. The travelers of the Sky Original show launch into a new, amazed adventure, crossing the Philippines and Thailand until reaching the peaks of the Nepal, between magnificent landscapes and territories rich in history and traditions. With the expert guide of Costantino della Gherardesca and the support of the imitable Fr of The Jackal, each stage will put to the test the courage, intuition and spirit of each team. Here are the new couples of competitors: Virna Toppi and Nicola Del Freo (the first Ballerini), Scintilla and Federica Caraba (the spectacular), Jey and Checco Lillo (I Magici), Ivana Mrázová and Giale De Donà (Le Atlantici), Jury Chechi and Antonio Rossi (the medalists), Giulio Berruti and Nicolò Maltese (the aesthetics), Nathalie). Guetta and Vito Bucci (the filmmakers), Dolcenera and Gigi Campanile (the accomplices) and Samanta and Debora Togni (the sisters), ready to surprise us at every curve of the route.

Gans of Milan – The new block stories (March 21, 2025)

Continue on March 21, 2025 with Gangs of Milan – The new block storiesan Italian Sky Original series that tells the raw and real life in the heart of the Milanese outskirts. In the meanders of the Lombard capital, the delicate balance between gang is destined to collapse, triggering struggles for power and unbridled ambitions. Bea, Mahdi and Ludo are involved in new events set in the block, imposing building complex where each choice can have fatal consequences. And while around them, the block turns, a new reality emerges: Kasba, a young and chaotic world where Trap, Drill and Techno accompany the dreams and ambitions of Zak, a trapper full of hopes, and Nael, his own restless adventure companion. With the exceptional participation of Salmo in the role of Snake and Alessandro Borghi in one of the episodes, this story combines a powerful narrative to the vivid representation of the Milanese suburbs, promising an intense history and without exclusion of blows.

Sister Boniface’s investigations, season 3 (March 25, 2025)

Continues on March 25, 2025 with the third season of Sister Boniface’s investigationswhich transports spectators to the mysterious atmosphere of Great Britain from the 1960s. The eccentric nun, equipped with an acute ingenuity and unparalleled forensic skills, returns next to the police to face a series of crimes soaked in mystery and twists. With its unmistakable style, the series mixes lightness and suspense in each episode.

Maria Antonietta, season 2 (March 29, 2025)

Ends on March 29, 2025 with the second season of Maria Antonietta, The historical drama that renews the myth of the young queen in a period of opulence and decadence. At the height of their kingdom, Maria Antonietta and Louis XVI face an unprecedented financial crisis, while internal conspiracy and noble hostilities endanger the entire French monarchy. In a context where luxury lives with betrayals and intrigues, the queen will have to deal with difficult choices to save not only the kingdom, but also herself. An intense and engaging narrative, designed for those who love to immerse themselves in stories of power and passion.

