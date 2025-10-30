Sky Collection, the channel with series "most loved ever"

A new channel entirely dedicated to the series that have made history, ready to conquer new viewers and relive the usual emotions of those who have loved them since the first episode. From Friends to Sex & the Cityfrom The Office to Gomorrahfrom The Big Bang Theory to game of Thronesfrom The lady in yellow to Crime Novel. Sky launches the Collection channel operating from 1 November 2025 on channel 114 and on NOW from 3 November 2025.

Sky Collection, the channel with “the most loved series of all time”

Sky Collection, it is explained, will be a channel “where you can find and rediscover the most loved series of all time, to be seen and re-watched, season after season, episode after episode. We start – from 1 to 10 November 2025 – with the irresistible comedy of Friendsamong the most iconic and beloved sitcoms of all time. Then come the nerdy jokes and experiments of The Big Bang Theory (from 11 to 21 November 2025), the unforgettable gang of Romanzo Criminale – The series (22-23 November 2025) and the epic universe of Game of Thrones (from 24 November to 1 December 2025). And then again, between December and January 2026, the timeless mysteries of The Lady in Yellowthe adventures in New York between friendship, sex and female freedom by Sex & the Cityand the irreverent workplace comedy The Officeuntil Gomorrah – The series”.