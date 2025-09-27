Sky schedules: Chanel Totti in Beijing Express, Love Bugs returns after 18 years, there is Money Road 2 and a series on Gucci

Keep ready because Sky’s new television season will be not surprising to say the least. The Sky 2025/2026 schedules were presented on 24 September at the San Babila Theater in Milan and there are many news ready to conquer the public in the coming months.

A small spoiler: a beloved sitcom of the early 2000s is back, new TV series arrive with some of the most loved actors on the small screen, the great reality sky with increasingly interesting protagonists are confirmed and, if you are fond of the great classics of Sky, do not worry because there will be no lead programs most loved by the public with new episodes.

The password of this new Sky television season? Creativity that is confirmed by the real flagship of a company that continues to focus on the quality of its programs to give the public an always original, exciting entertainment and that can have a strong impact on the lives of the spectators.

But let’s get to the heart and find out what we have to expect from Sky, Now and TV8 in this new TV season.

Beijing Express revealed the route and the first competitors: Chanel Totti, Jo Squillo and … Giulia Salemi as new correspondent

The first five couples of the new edition of Beijing Express have been announced which will arrive in 2026, with the historic conductor of the Costantino della Gherardesca and a team of new envoys who will accompany him in the conduct: Giulia Salemi, Lillo and Guido Meda. The new route? Indonesia, China and Japan and the cast, well, is very interesting. The first five couples of the show are in fact: Biagio Izzo and Francesco Paolantoni, Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino, Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo, Candelaria and Camila Solórzano, Dani Faiv and Tony 2Milli.

The video story of the Sky 2025/2026 schedules

The reality show “Money Road 2 (but it will be completely different) is back)

Also in 2026 the second season of the social experiment led by Fabio Caressa “Money Road” will arrive after the incredible success of the first chapter. But do not expect the same program because despite being always based on temptations this reality shows its rules completely to prevent the new competitors from getting ready and make the authenticity that made this program one of the most loved of last television season.

After 18 years the Sitcom Love Bugs returns with Brenda Lodigiani and Michele Rosiello

Remember Love Bugs? The sitcom of the early 2000s with Michelle Hunziker and Fabio De Luigi? Here, it is about to return to TV8 with an all -renewed version and a new cast. The protagonists are the Milanese Brenda Lodigiani and the Neapolitan Michele Rosiello who, together, will tell all the challenges of the love of the contemporary world.

In the first absolute view on TV8, from 24 November, from Monday to Friday at 19.30.

A new series on the Gucci directed by Gabriele Muccino arrives

Among the most anticipated news of the new Sky 2025/2026 season there is also a new original TV series directed by Gabriele Muccino and dedicated to the history of the Gucci family. This is an Italian answer to the latest American film “House of Gucci” by Ridley Scott who had unleashed many controversies.

The series will be taken from the Memoir “End of the games – lights and shadows on my family” by Allegra Gucci and is described as a modern family epic on the power of the name, on the price of fame and on the charm of success and money.

The cast will be all Italian.

Historical formats are back: 4 restaurants, 4 hotels, 4 weddings, nightmare kitchens, masterchef (but with some news)

They are among the most viewed and loved programs by the public and return with new episodes and some small news in this new 2025/2026 season. The challenges of “4 restaurants” with Alessandro Broghese for 11 years at the helm of this show that joined the costume of Italians have returned from December 2025. Among the novelties a special episode.

Also confirmed as “nightmare kitchens” with Antonino Cannavacciuolo who since 2015 helps the restaurateurs of Italy close to bankruptcy to get up. The new episodes will arrive on Sky and Now in 2026.

Bruno Barbieri, after sleeping in 280 hotels, returns to look for the toppers on the beds of the best hotels in Italy with “4 hotels” that in the new season, already on air, has a novelty: the “Barbieri Plus”, that is, 5 more points that will be assigned by Barbieri when, as soon as you enter a hotel, it will undergo the “Wow” effect.

Masterchef returns to December 2025 with the fifteenth edition with the judges Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Bruno Barbieri and Giorgio Locatelli. The peculiarity of this year? Among the competitors there will be a 92 -year -old person.

The Gialappi, Foodish and Celebrity Chef return to TV8

From October in the early evening the iconic voices of the Gialappa’s Band, Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci are back with the new edition of “Gialappashow”. At the management, the inevitable magician Forest who will have a different co-deductor each week. The comic cast is confirmed then expect Brenda Lodigiani as Annalaiza, Giulia Vecchio in those of Milly Carlucci and also many others.

The return of Foodish also confirmed, from 8 September, every day at 20.30 on TV 8 with Joe Bastianich in search of the most Foodish dish in the main Italian cities. The places that remained more in the heart? He reveals them to us: Naples and Pescara.

And then there is the new edition of Celebrity Chef, always with Alessandro Borghese who returns to the first TV soon. Many news for this cooking race between VIPs who will be able to take advantage of many new “helpers” with help from home, a “sos chef” and “how do I go?” which allows competitors to ask for feedback from the diners.

In the new season of Call My Agent: Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti

The third season of Call My Agent arrives in November 2025 on Sky and Now and get ready for many new guest stars. The most awaited? Michelle Hunziker together with her daughter Aurora Ramazzotti.

Luca Argentero will be the fascinating and rebellious Ligas lawyer

Among the new original Sky TV series there is “Ligas lawyer” that sees Luca Argentero to play the role of a fascinating, rebellious and brilliant criminal lawyer of Milan famous for his success with women and his unconventional methods.

It is the first Legal Drama of Sky, six episodes and arriving in 2026.

In 2026 the series returns to 883

Among the most anticipated news of the new season 2026 of Sky there is undoubtedly the second chapter of the series dedicated to the history of 883 Specifically the year 1993 which marks the rise of his with the exit of the album “North South West Est”. Sydney Sibilia returns behind the camera.

There will be a new series set in the world of Gomorrah

From January 2026 exclusively on Sky and streaming only on Now the highly anticipated prequel in six episodes of Gomorrah arrives, the epic saga crime sky original taken from the bestseller of the same name by Roberto Saviano.

“Gomorrah – The origins” will be directed by Marco D’amore and tells the criminal ascent of Pietro Savastano, when he is only 15 years old. The cast sees the presence of Neapolitan actors to the first expression in the acting that will tell the world of Gomorrah, 50 years earlier.

Debuts on Sky “The Paper”, the new series with Sabrina clumsy

After success in the United States, the series “The Paper”, part of the narrative world of “The Office” starring the talented Sabrina Impacciatore will arrive in the early months of 2026 exclusively on Sky and Now.

Sky launches a new channel: “Sky Collection”

From November 1 to Sky number 114 there will be a new channel: Sky Collection Which will collect all the great series of the past that have made the history of the small screen and have now become icons also for the new generations. Some examples? It starts with Friends and, immediately to follow, between November and January, The Big Bang Theory, criminal novel – The series, the throne of Thrones, Sex & The City, the lady in Yellow, Gomorrah – La Serie and The Office will arrive.