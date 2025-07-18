Slovakia takes away its veto: go ahead from the new EU sanctions against Russia

The European Union has approved a new package of penalties against Russia by Vladimir Putin, after an agreement has been found with the Slovakian Premier Robert Fico, which allowed to overcome the veto of Bratislava. The green light came early this morning by the ambassadors of the twenty -seven and then was ratified by the ministers to the EU General Affairs Council.

Slovak requests

Fico said last night that Slovakia obtained everything he could achieve in negotiations with the commission, in which he asked for guarantees against the damage he fears derive from a separate EU plan to end all the imports of gas from Russia starting from 2028.

“At this point, it would be counterproductive to continue blocking the 18th package of sanctions,” Fico said in a video message published on Facebook.

Sanctions

The Community executive had proposed the 18th pack of penalties against Russia last month for its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, targeting energy revenues, banks and Moscow military industry. The package includes a maximum variable roof on the price of Russian oil equal to 15 percent less than the average market price of crude oil in the previous three months.

The proposal will also prohibit transactions with the Nordstream Russian gas pipelines, if they never reopen, as well as with banks that elude the sanctions.

Veto

Slovakia has placed the veto at the package several times to try to obtain concessions on a separate level of gradual elimination of oil and Russian gas, which, unlike the sanctions, does not require the unanimous support of the EU countries. Slovakia continues to import energy from Russia, including gas, based on a contract in force until 2034, and often assumes pro-Russian positions on Ukraine.