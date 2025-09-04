Slow Horses 5, here is the official trailer of the Spy-Drama-Comedy series with Gary Oldman

That Slow Horses would have had a fifth season was known before even the fourth came out, just as it is already known that Slow Horses 6 will also be there. But finally Apple TV+ has revealed all the images, starting from the trailer, and all information on Slow Horses 5, from the cast (with an entrance that will please Ted Lasso’s fans) on the release date of the next season of the Spy Drama (with a good dose of humor by Comedy) who protagonists the Oscar -winning actor Gary Oldman.

Slow Horses 5, the advances on the plot

Slow Horses is an espionage drama with a dark humor and follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a Department of the Em5 landfill, known in a non -affectionate way as a Slough House, the Casa del Pantano. Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant and irascible leader of the spies that end up in Slough House due to errors that have put an end to their career, since they often find themselves wandering between smoking and mirrors of the world of espionage.

In the fifth season of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when the technological nerd Roddy I have a new, fascinating girlfriend; When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur throughout the city, it is up to the “hums” to understand how everything is connected. On the other hand, Lamb knows that London’s rules always apply to the world of espionage: covering their shoulders.

The cast of Slow Horses 5

The cast includes the Oscar candidate Kristin Scott Thomas, the candidate for themly Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Veion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke and Oscar candidate Jonathan Pryce. The fifth season will also welcome Ted Lasso’s star (where Shelley was born) Nick Mohammed as a special guest star; Mohamed is instead on Prime Videos with the comedy Deep Cover movie.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ from See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (British screenwriter only of the same name of the well-known American actor). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iin Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith and Graham Yost are the executive producers of the series. Saul Metzstein, who obtained an Emmy nomination directed by a dramatic series for the third season of Slow Horses, returns to direct the fifth season.

When Slow Horses 5 comes out

The highly anticipated fifth season will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 24 September 2025 with the first two episodes of the six total, followed by one episode per week until 22 October.

The Italian trailer of Slow Horses 5