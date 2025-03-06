Smart glasses, innovation or flop? What are they for and what point we are

In recent years, the Smart glasses they have captured the attention of technological and consumers. Promised as the future of digital interaction, these wearable devices have generated great enthusiasm, but also several failures. Among the models on the market we find i Ray-Ban Stories launched by Meta and Ray-Ban with integrated smart functions and Vision pro of Apple. Are we really faced with a revolution or is it an idea destined to remain niche?

What are smart glasses and what they are for

Smart glasses are wearable devices which integrate advanced technology to offer digital features directly before our eyes. Some models include augmented reality (AR), vowel assistants, Smart notifications and even cameras To record what we see.

These devices are born with the aim of making the interaction with digital more natural and less invasive than smartphone and smartwatch. Thanks to their integrated displays, they allow you to access online information without interrupting the vision of the real world. But how much have they been successful?

Smart Glass in history: successes and failures

The first great attempt to bring smart glasses to the market was that of Google Glasslaunched in 2013. Despite the initial hype, the project was a flop for various reasons: high price, Privacy problems Tied to the camera always active and an impactful design. Google then re -proposed the technology for corporate use, where he found more practical applications.

In the following years, other companies have tried to improve the concept. Snapchat He launched his Spectaclesfocused on the creation of multimedia content, but without breaking through the consumer market. Microsoft with his Hololens He focused more on the professional and industrial sector, finding applications in the medical, engineering and training fields.

More recently, companies such as Half And Ray-Ban they introduced Smart Glasses Ray-Ban Storieswhich allow you to take photos, record videos and answer calls through vocal assistants. Also Apple seems interested in the sector with the much expected Apple Vision Prowhich, however, represent more an AR viewer than glasses to wear daily.

The current state of smart glasses

Currently, smart glasses are divided into two large categories:

like the Ray-Ban Stories and the Echo Frames of Amazon, which offer notifications, vowel assistants and multimedia control. Glasses for advanced reality advancedlike Hololens and Magic Leap, used for professional and industrial applications.

Technological progress is improving the characteristics of these devices: smaller and powerful displays, more efficient batteries and greater integration with theartificial intelligence. However, the road to mass diffusion is still long.

What are the main problems of Smart Glass

Despite the technological evolution, smart glasses face different challenges:

High price : advanced technology has a significant cost, making these devices not very accessible to the general public.

: advanced technology has a significant cost, making these devices not very accessible to the general public. Battery life : many models offer only a few hours of autonomy, limiting daily use.

: many models offer only a few hours of autonomy, limiting daily use. Privacy problems : The presence of integrated cameras raises concerns about the unauthorized recording of people and environments.

: The presence of integrated cameras raises concerns about the unauthorized recording of people and environments. Design and comfort: many models are still bulky or not very aesthetic compared to traditional glasses.

The future of Smart glasses It will depend on the ability of companies to solve these problems and to offer a product that is really useful and comfortable for everyday life. With the improvement of augmented reality and the increasingly advanced integration with artificial intelligence, we could attend a real revolution in the coming years.

If companies like Apple and Meta manage to make these devices more accessible and functional, smart glasses could become the next great technological innovation. Otherwise, they risk remaining a niche product or finding space only in professional areas.