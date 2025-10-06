There SMS Unicredit scama well -known Italian banking group, is used by attackers to hit with a new wave of Online fraud based on fake messages. “Unicredit confirms provision from c/c of ​​€ 1,790.00, for reports calls: 0282196485». A sms like this is enough to panic who receives it. The alarm for an alleged unauthorized charge pushes many people to react impulse, contacting the number indicated or by clicking on a fraudulent link. It is one of the most common variations of the demishing, a form of phishing that uses SMS for Testo confidential information and, in the worst cases, empty current accounts. In this study we will see how to recognize these deceptive and above all messages, above all, How to learn to defend yourself. We will also discover that behind the scam there is not only technology, but an in -depth knowledge of the psychological mechanisms that guide human behavior: this is where the so -called comes into play social engineering (or social engineering), the art of manipulating people to achieve what you want. Knowing how it works is the first step in not falling into similar digital trains.

How to recognize the new scam of fake SMS Unicredit and how it works

False SMS on behalf of Unicredit, such as those reported in recent weeks, come from common numbers and often convincingly imitate the official communications of the bank. In some cases they may even appear in the same thread authentic SMS received in the past by the bank, making it difficult to distinguish false communications from authentic ones. The typical message informs a suspected operation or imminent payment e invite you to call or click on a link to block everything. At this point the scammers enter the scene, who pretend to be carers of assistance e They ask the user to confirm credentials, device passwords or temporary codes: data that allow them to access directly to the online account and empty it in a few minutes.

Amalia, a lady who stumbled upon this scam (fortunately remaining unharmed), to the newspaper Sicily He told the dynamics of the incident in these terms:

When I received the SMS I hesitated. Then, aware that my ninety -year -old mother has a nominal account in this credit institution, I made the nonsense of calling. I progressively understood that my interlocutor was interested in acquiring codes and passwords of the Multichannel bank. When I replied that I did not have the online account, it hijacked me generically towards the reference agency. Shortly thereafter he recalled me. I replied that I was in a hurry and that I would try to resolve the question through the agency and the rude on the other side of the phone asked me before I reattached, I was running by the lover. Removing any doubt about the truthfulness of that SMS.

How to defend yourself from the fraudulent messages of Unicredit

Since similar attempts can grasp anyone who anyone, here’s tips to defend yourself from this kind of computer scams.