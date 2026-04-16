Social media prohibited for minors, the European green pass style app arrives. How it works

The European Union is moving towards a new crackdown on minors on social media. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the new age verification app is ready for use, marking the transition from the design phase to the operational phase. Let’s understand what it is and how it works.

Social media prohibited

Now the states proceed in no particular order. France and Portugal have already banned the access of minors to certain platforms, Paris under 15 years of age and Lisbon under 13, while other member countries are evaluating similar measures, following a national approach.

The EU’s aim is to create an equal shield for all that is effective in limiting the exposure of minors to illegal content and the risks of social media, without compromising users’ privacy. With this in mind, the Commission will establish a coordination mechanism next month to ensure uniform technical solutions and avoid fragmentation across 27 different systems. “It is our duty to protect our children in the online world, just as we do in the offline world. And to do this effectively, we need a harmonized European approach,” von der Leyen said.

As of today, the app is not available on the App Store or on Android, because only the “coding” phase has been completed, but it will be “put on the market” later.

It is for parents to raise their children. Not platforms. The European Age Verification App is ready ↓ https://t.co/EumEPEJOI7 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 15, 2026

How the app works

The architecture of the app, one of the pieces that will make up the EU digital identity portfolio expected by the end of 2026, takes up the model of the digital Covid certificate developed by Brussels during the pandemic. Instead of confirming vaccination, this technology now allows you to certify that you have exceeded an age threshold without revealing other personal information. “In simple words – explained von der Leyen – it is completely anonymous: users cannot be tracked”.

Use involves just a few steps: you download the app, configure it with your passport or identity card and prove your age to access online services. The app is based on open source code, a choice aimed at ensuring transparency and allowing other states outside the EU to adopt the same standard.

The prototype was launched in July 2025 and initially tested in five member states: Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Denmark, later joined by Cyprus and Ireland. “I hope – declared the number one at the Berlaymont palace – that other member states and the private sector will follow the example, so that every citizen can soon use this app”.

The political consequences

The step forward also has political repercussions. This is a delicate field also because it affects the interests of the US digital giants. Now, however, the EU executive intends to provide at least a platform that can technically work anywhere, which is considered a necessary prerequisite for any legislative intervention.