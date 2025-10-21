Solar time 2025, the hands move back and we sleep an hour more: when there is the time change

In Italy the time change is approaching with return to solar time: in the night between Saturday 25th and Sunday 26 October 2025, the clock hands will move back one hour, with the 03:00 which will become 02:00. In this way, in addition to sleep an extra hourwe will gain an hour of light in the early morning, but we will lose an hour of light in the late afternoon.

The time change, in reality, will come into effect at the same time throughout theEuropean Union: solar time is so defined because it follows the apparent motion of the Sun, placing the noon (i.e. 12 o’clock) around the time the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky. This is in fact the “natural” time, allowing natural lighting to be exploited in the early hours of the morning: in Italy thealternation with summer time (during which the time shifts forward by one hour) was tested for the first time in 1916, but has been officially in force since 1966.

The debate on the possible elimination of the time change is still open today: the European Parliament has been discussing it since 2018 and in recent days the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez he said he wanted to propose to the EU the definitive abolition of alternation starting from 2026.

Standard time returns on October 26, 2025: hands moved back 60 minutes

Like every year, the transition from summer time to solar time is set forlast Sunday of Octoberwhich in 2025 is equivalent to October 26th. In particular, the time change is expected in all EU countries at 1:00 UTC (coordinated universal time, i.e. Greenwich Mean Time), which in Italy corresponds to 3:00 in the morning.

On Sunday 27 October, therefore, the hands will be moved back an hour, transforming 3:00 into 2:00: the return to solar time will be brought forward by 60 minutes the times of sunrise and sunset, giving us an extra hour of light in the early morning, but taking away one in the evening.

In reality, many clocks, like those on our smartphones or computers, do they will update automatically without any need for intervention on our part. Analog clocks, on the other hand, will have to be manually set back one hour.

When daylight saving time will return next year: date and time

Solar time will remain in effect until the last Sunday of March: on March 29, 2026 daylight saving time will then return and the hands will move forward one hour, with the 02:00 of the night which will become 03:00.

This alternation of the time, which is still being discussed at a European level today, was tested for the first time in Italy in 1916with the aim of ensuring greater energy savings during the First World War. After 50 years of uncertainty, in 1966 the entry into force of summer time became official with Law n.1144. In the 1996then, the change of time was adopted throughout the rest of theEuropean Union with the application of a common calendar.