Spain, Germany and France will launch humanitarian aid from Gaza from heaven. The UN: "Caresty in progress"

The images of the population of Gaza hungry for the blockade for humanitarian aid imposed by Israel – which caused the death of 147 people, including 88 children – are pushing European governments to send humanitarian aid to the strip.

The international coalition that planning the sending of humanitarian aid

While the international pressure on Israel for the serious humanitarian crisis of Gaza increases, an international coalition is planning to coordinate the sending of humanitarian aid to the strip. Germany, France and Great Britain are preparing “aerial bridge” operations with Jordan, to guarantee the distribution of food and medical aid to the Palestinian population. Spain also announced its mission, which provides for eating aids for about 5 thousand people between the first and second week of August, always in coordination with Jordan. Other humanitarian operations have already started in recent days: Jordan and United Arab Emirates have made the first launches between Sunday and Monday, for a total of 42 tons of food and basic necessities.

Netanyahu rejects the accusations of famine: “There is no hunger in Gaza”. But children continue to die without milk

In the meantime, Israel has also resumed again the aid delivery operations, authorizing the entrance of 300 trucks and carrying out air launches of seven pallets in the strip: the aid, however, are insufficient. In the launches, unfortunately, several camps were damaged and about 30 people were killed.

How the distribution of humanitarian aid will work

Berlin is preparing to take a “plane bridge” operation in the strip off, with the use of C-130J Hercules transport planes that will land in Jordan. After take -off and having reached the skies of Gaza, the German aircraft will launch packs of food directly on the most affected areas of the Palestinian encycling, thus bypassing the Israeli terrestrial checks.

Similar operations are also under planning by France and the United Kingdom, but with some differences. London aims at a wider program which, in addition to food launches, will include the medical evacuation of children in critical conditions, in need of immediate care outside the strip. The British mission will be coordinated with the Jordan authorities and will use the Amean air base as Hub for all rescue operations.

The UN: “Caresty has already started”

The famine “is now manifesting” in Gaza, with thousands of malnourished children and died of hunger increasing among the youngest, and aid launches on the strip will not be sufficient to “reverse the humanitarian catastrophe”. This is what reported by the Integrated Food Food Security Phase Ranking Initiative (IPC), an observatory supported by the UN that monitors global food crises. Today, July 29, the IPC said that “the worst scenario of famine”, with a dramatic prediction: “widespread death” if you don’t intervene immediately, is concretized in the Gaza strip. The conflict and displacements, reads a press release published by the IPC on its site, have “intensified” and access to food and other essential goods and services has “fallen to unprecedented levels”.

In Gaza, two out of three indicators of the food consumption of the IPC passed

In Gaza, all indicators of food consumption and nutrition have reached the worst levels from the beginning of the conflict and the time to organize a humanitarian response on the vast scale is running out

Food consumption – the first key indicator of the famine – has collapsed in Gaza since the last IPC update of May 2025. The data show that more than one person out of three (39 percent) spends whole days without eating. More than 500,000 people – almost a quarter of the population of Gaza – are experiencing conditions similar to famine, while the rest of the population is facing emergency hunger levels. Acute malnutrition – the second key indicator of the famine – inside Gaza has increased at an unprecedented rhythm. In Gaza City, the levels of malnutrition between children under five years of age are quadrupled in two months, reaching 16.5 percent. Acute malnutrition and the reports of hunger related deaths – the third key indicator of the famine – are increasingly common, denounces the UN organization. But collecting reliable data in the current circumstances in Gaza remains very difficult, since the health systems, already decimated for almost three years of conflict, are collapsing.

“Gaza’s children are dying under the eyes of the world”: the numbers of hunger in the strip

For the IPC “it is necessary to intervene immediately to end hostilities and allow a humanitarian response without obstacles, on a large scale and life -saving. Even three United Nations agencies joined the IPC appeal, asking to” flood “the Gaza di Food Strip to avoid a” widespread caresta “, said Cindy McCain, head of the world food program (WFP), in a joint state The organization for nutrition and agriculture (FAO) and UNICEF.

62 thousand tons of life -saved aid would be needed every month

Despite a partial reopening of the passes, humanitarian aid are insufficient for a population of over two million people: only to cover the basic needs, 62 thousand tons of life -saved aid would be needed. Trump also recognized the existence of a real famine for the first time, openly contradicting the declarations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to which there is no emergency in the strip.

Finally, the restart of commercial food imports is crucial: fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy products and proteins are needed. Only in this way can the famine be avoided and which increases the dramatic budget of the victims in the strip. The Ministry of Health of Hamas has declared that over 60 thousand Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the war in the Gaza strip.