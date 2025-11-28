Spotify Wrapped 2025 is coming: when it will be released and how to see the most listened to songs

Credit: Spotify.



The web page that advertises the Wrapped 2025 by Spotify it’s already online. This means only one thing: the wait for the release of the annual report of the Swedish streaming platform is about to end and, by analyzing the historical trends combined with the company’s recent movements, we can estimate with a certain degree of reliability that the launch window is now imminent. According to our projections based on past data, Spotify Wrapped should be released over a period of time between November 29th and December 4th.

For those who are not familiar with the term, when we talk about “Wrapped” we are not referring to a simple playlist, but to a complex data analysis that the platform accomplishes metadata of users: this is processing that aggregates huge amounts of information relating to ours listening habits (from the frequency of reproduction to the variety of genres, including artists and podcasts) and then providing each user with a personalized infographic that can be shared with friends on social media. Furthermore, a dedicated video is planned for fans of the artists who have uploaded a clip by November 21st. Although the company has not yet released an official statement with a date written in black and white, the activation of the landing page dedicated to the initiative is an unmistakable signal that the preparations have now reached their final phase. This year the wait was partially mitigated by the introduction of continuous monitoring tools such as “Audience Statistics”, which have accustomed users to more frequent consultation of their data, effectively anticipating the logic of the big end-of-year summary.

When will Spotify Wrapped 2025 be available

Going into the merits of the time forecasts, let’s analyze the previous four-year period. By doing so, a curious and relevant statistical fact emerges: the release occurred systematically on Wednesdayas you can see from the following diagram, which reports the release of Wrapped statistics from 2016 to 2024.

2016 – Tuesday 6 December

– Tuesday 6 December 2017 – Wednesday 6 December

– Wednesday 6 December 2018 – Thursday 6 December

– Thursday 6 December 2019 – Thursday 5 December

– Thursday 5 December 2020 – Tuesday 1 December

– Tuesday 1 December 2021 – Wednesday 1 December

– Wednesday 1 December 2022 – Wednesday 30 November

– Wednesday 30 November 2023 – Wednesday 29 November

– Wednesday 29 November 2024 – Wednesday 4 December

Applying this deductive logic to the current situation, and considering that the past Wednesday brought no news, the date circled in red on the calendar with the highest probability of release appears to be Wednesday 4 December. Supporting this thesis is the fact that the promotional page is already online, suggesting that the software “machine” ready to process our data has already been set up.

What are Spotify Mini Wrapped

As we mentioned at the beginning of the article, the Spotify platform has recently inaugurated alternatives to the annual listening data which it traditionally publishes in the last part of the year. We are referring to the so-called Mini Wrapped by Spotifyofficially called Listening Statistics. Thanks to this function you can view a frequent report on your favorite songs and artists: just click on yours profile photo and, in the menu that opens, press on Listening statistics. If you are impatient to see your Spotify Wrapped 2025 you can while away the wait with this useful function of the music streaming app.