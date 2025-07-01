Squid Game 3: "Human beings are ..."the message hidden behind the player's phrase 456

The Squid Game ending came out on Netflix on June 27 and glued the whole world to the screen. He liked, don’t like it, it doesn’t matter. Squid Game 3 is the series of the moment and its conclusion is already a reason for debate. And among the many questions launched by the Squid Game 3 ending there is also one that concerns a phrase pronounced by the protagonist Gi-Hun, the player number 456, who is already iconic and to whom everyone is trying to give an explanation. But let’s enter detail.

“Human beings are …”: the mystery behind the pending phrase of Gi-Hun

(Attention spoiler)

If you have not yet looked at the Squid Game ending, wait for letters this article because it contains spoiler.

There is a phrase that in the last episode of Squid Game 3 has captured everyone’s attention. These are the words spoken by the player 456 before he died, before sacrificing himself to ensure that the girl born from the player 222 was winning the game, who died during the jump of the rope. Before throwing himself into the void and decreasing the newborn as a winner of the Squid Game and, consequently, money, Gi-Hun meant something to the front man and the VIPs who were looking at that scene.

Before dying he said: “We are not horses, we are human beings”, and then continue with the phrase that left everyone in suspense precisely because it has never been completed: “And human beings are …”. And before finishing the phrase of is launched into the void until crashing to the ground and we die. But why does this sentence have no conclusion? Because it was left pending.

The director and the protagonists of the series in the documentary, already available in the Netflix catalog, “Squid Game – in Conversation” explain it to us.

Squid Game 3: the review

How the sentence was supposed to finish and because the director’s explanation is left in half

The director and creator of the series explains why such a powerful phrase, which corresponds to the last words pronounced by the protagonist Gi-Hun, was left in half.

First of all, it must be said that originally the phrase of gi-un “human beings are” had to end “by launching the message that from human beings (and not animals) we should behave in this way, with humanity, respect, generosity, empathy, making the world a better place”. Although it was clear the concept that wanted to be brought to the public by the sentence, the director explained not to insert that second part of the sentence in the final assembly.

Why? Because according to him, humans cannot have a single definition and try to synthesize the complexity of men with a single phrase of impact would have been reductive, limiting and not as powerful as open ending. There is not only one explanation of what human beings are, therefore, the phrase is broken and everyone can conclude it as it best believes. The message, however, comes the same straight and powerful to the public.

“If I had given a direct and too specific message I would have ended up limiting its meaning. Human beings are too complex to explain them with a single sentence”. These are his words. And so, the message was concluded by a gesture and not by words. And maybe it’s much stronger like this.

