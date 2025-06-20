Squid Game 3: the complete cast

After a seasonal ending full of tension and blood, “Squid Game” is preparing for a third and last chapter that is announced even more ruthless and full of revelations. At the center of the scene we will find Gi-Hun, visibly transformed after the failure of the rebellion and the loss of Jung-Bae. This event, which closes the second season, marks a breakdown for the protagonist, now called to choose: Avenge the friend or definitively give up the struggle? The appointment is for June 27, 2025, as always on Netflix. In this space we discover which faces will keep us company along the final act of the beloved Korean series.

Squid Game 3: what we will see

The advances speak of a different gi-hun, ready to make choices that even the most attentive fans could be surprised. The comparison with the front man, now inevitable, promises sparks: will Gi-Hun finally discover who hid behind the Young-the mask? In the meantime, other questions remain suspended in the air: Hyun-Ju, who returned to the dormitories to look for compromising magazines, will come across the pink guards alone? Will he make it come out alive? And what happened to the Jun-Ho team, committed to locating the island to save the survivors? The mystery of illegal trafficking orchestrated by the same guards continues to insinuate itself as a parallel and disturbing plot.

The creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk did not want to reveal much: the only certainty is that “Squid Game 3 will be, in his words,” better than the second season “. And the actor Lee Jung-Jae, he spoke of an impossible ending to be provided. A conclusion that, according to everyone, will test even the most cynical spectator. Here are the actors who will dominate the third season of” Squid Game “.

Lee Jung-Jae (interprets Kim Yun-Tae / Player 353)

Lee Byung-Hun (Hwang In-Ho / Front Man)

Wi ha-Joon (Hwang Jun-Ho)

Im si-wan (lee myung-gi / player 333)

Kang Ha-Neul (Kang Dae-Ho / Player 388)

Park Gyu-Young (Kang No-Eul / Soldier 011)

Park Sung-Hoon (Cho Hyun-Ju / Player 120)

Yang Dong-Geun (Park Yong-Sik / Player 007)

Kang Ae-Shim (Jang Geum-Ja / Player 149)

Ju Yu -ri (Kim Jun-Hee / Player 222)

Lee David (Park Min-Su / Player 125)

Roh Jae-Won (Nam-Gyu / Player 124)