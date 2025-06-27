Squid Game 4 or a spin-off on the front man? Here’s what we know

Squid Game came to his grand finale. After a long wait, here is that the third and last season of the South Korean series came out on Netflix giving the public six new and last episodes. A final that arrives just six months after the exit of the previous chapter that had not fully convinced the fans and the criticism but this time it seems that Squid Game has chosen the right way to definitively close its history. But it will be so or there is hope for a return of this series that revolutionized the way of telling stories on the small screen when it came out for the first time in 2021 and became a world phenomenon – remember that to date it is still the most viewed series ever on Netflix.

But will Squid Game 4 be there? Or can we expect a possible spin-off, possibly on the front man? Here is everything we know so far.

Will Squid Game 4 be there?

We have to give a bad news to the fans of the series because a fourth season of Squid Game seems more than unlikely. The third chapter as standard, in fact, was announced as a definitive ending of the story by its creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk who, to be honest, would have concluded the series since the first season. Then, however, it was covinted by Netflix to continue. Despite this, the idea of ​​a fourth series chapter given the conclusion of the story with the latest episode of Squid Game 3 is increasingly distant.

The Squid Game 3 review

And the spin-off on the front man?

If there are no hopes to have a fourth chapter of Squid Game on Netflix things are different if we talk about spin-off. Well yes because it would seem that the only possible way to expand the universe of Squid Game is to create a sequel or prequel of history. Perhaps a prequel would be more likely and even more likely that the protagonist of this project may be the character of Front Man, a real gi-hun antagonist (Lee Jung-Jae). And the ending of Squid Game 3 lights up even more the spotlight on this ambiguous as fascinating character. And to tease even more fans on his possible return to the small screen is the actor who plays Front Man, Lee Byung-Hun who, guest during an episode of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show has let something escape something about the future of his character.

“I’m not sure but there is a chance and you can never know what will happen” are his words in the American talk show. And that’s how it seems that the future of Squid Game can be represented by this character.

For now there are no confirmations or denials so we just have to wait to know more.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far