Squid Game eventually found his soul





We waited for him anxiety and at the same time feared. We imagined it many times and in different versions. We hoped until the last of not being disappointed but now the grand finale of Squid Game is on Netflix, available with all six episodes from June 27th. As? We say it right away: it is not bad, on the contrary, that of Squid Game 3 is a more than dignified ending for a series that after a phenomenal first season seemed to have been a little lost on the street.

Squid Game 3: a pleasant return to the origins

After the false step of the second chapter Squid Game returns to its origins and is ready to say goodbye to its countless fans with a third and last season that makes the series find its way, its soul and the uniqueness that had managed to conquer, in 2021, the whole world with a story capable of making history starting from the bottom, without advertising and strong pushes of the only thing that really matters in a story: the quality.

But after creating a perfect series, how do you repeat yourself? It becomes difficult and those who love TV series knows how much it is, especially nowadays when you always expect a serial product and you are used to so many titles that being amazed or simply captured by something becomes very difficult.

But Squid Game somehow seems to have made it, despite not having recreated the magic of the first series season (but this was impossible) both to return to being “herself” and to give the public a closure of captivating, enjoyable history and able to leave a mark.

Squid Game 3, in fact, returns to give value to the characters and their path of evolution or involution in history, brings the audience back again in front of very difficult choices, makes moments of unprecedented violence live and above all brings back to the foreground the psychological aspect of the story by showing us all the ways in which man can react when he is put in extreme survival conditions.

Squid Game 3 returns to make us reflect on selfishness, on the power of money, on dependencies, how difficult it is to be parents and, above all, what human being means and to be pushed to become inhumans.

The games return to the center of history (and menomal)

And it did not end here because this third and last series chapter returns to give space to the games, one of the most characterizing aspects of Squid Game who in the second chapter had been a little put in the background. Here, however, the games return protagonists and each of these gives very interesting dynamics, albeit brutal, among the players.

The rhythm of the story becomes more energetic, the characters of the individual characters and the nodes of the story are more attentive to make sense of many questions left pending in the previous seasons. The Squid Game finale satisfies, affect the scenography, the choices of the characters and the storytelling even if, of course, being already used to the dynamics of this Survival story, staying open -mouthed becomes a little more difficult than in the past and often we already guess where it will parry the story.

A good ending but Squid Game had to stop at the first season

Despite this slight predictability, Squid Game 3 is saved and brings home a good result even if, to be 100%honest, we remain the opinion that this series should have stopped at its first chapter which was already perfect as it was.

But you know, in the world of TV series, especially nowadays, not everything always goes as it is right that it goes and the craving of the audience to have more and more – and the platforms to earn more and more – leads more and more often to drag stories even when they are simply left in their perfect closure of the circle.

Sometimes, perhaps, we should be more generous with the fictional characters that we say that we love and let them go, especially when they have concluded their path, without wanting at all costs that they are always with us, that continue to entertain us again and that they will never find their balance and a worthy final of their history.

VOTE: 7.7