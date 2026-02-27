Star City, the release date of the For All Mankind spinoff TV series revealed

A few days after the release of For All Mankind 5, Apple TV has revealed the first images and the release date of the spinoff Star City, the highly anticipated TV series, announced in recent months, with which the award-winning creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore have decided to expand the universe (it is worth saying) of For All Mankind. Here’s everything you need to know and see about the new historical fiction series.

The plot of Star City

Star City is a fast-paced conspiracy thriller that takes us back to the decisive moment in the uchronic reimagining of the space race: when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the Moon. This time, however, the story is explored from behind the Iron Curtain, chronicling the lives of the cosmonauts, engineers and intelligence officers involved in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to advance humanity.

The cast of Star City

The series stars Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon’s Otto Hightower), Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland), Agnes O’Casey (Bad Doves), Alice Englert (Bad Behavior), Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (I, Jack Wright), Josef Davies (Andor) and Priya Kansara (Bridgerton).

Star City was created by Nedivi, Wolpert and Moore. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis for Tall Ship Productions, as well as Andrew Chambliss and Steve Oster. Star City is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

Star City, when it comes out on Apple TV

The series will be released on Apple TV on Friday 29 May with the first two episodes of the eight total, followed by a new episode every week, until 10 July.

The first images of Star City

Star City, images from the For All Mankind spinoff

Solly McLeod and Adam Nagaitis in Star City

A scene from Star City

Anna Maxwell Martin in Star City

Alice Englert in Star City

Agnes O'Casey in a scene from Star City

Agnes O'Casey in Star City

Rhys Ifans in Star City

