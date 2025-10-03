Stefano De Martino annoyed, Bova again in love and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, well found! With October we officially entered the foliage season, chestnuts and the first hot tea. How not to mention the soft sweater and that irresistible desire to take refuge under a blanket to read a healthy dose of gossip.

To accompany you in this first weekend of the month, “Facts” returns, our weekly column with a high gossip content. Also this week we have collected sparkling gossip and succinct background for you. Ready to stick your nose, dear gossip addicted?

Enrica Bonaccorti and the diagnosis of pancreas cancer

With great courage, Enrica Bonaccorti has announced that he had started the care for a pancreas cancer for four months, the same one that hit Eleonora Giorgi, whose experience the actress decided to tell until the last moment.

Bonaccorti apologized for his absence, for having stopped responding to friends too: “I blocked myself, but I had always said it: if the same thing as Eleonora’s same thing happened to me, I would never be able to face her like her. In fact I don’t know what to say, except that it happened,” he wrote on Instagram. After a few days, the presenter revealed to TG1: “It is a difficult situation. I am not desperate, the care I do are heavy but I am reacting very well”.

Enrica Bonaccorti speaks for the first time of cancer: “It’s a difficult situation”

Sgarbi, heritage and quarrels: the feud between the daughters continues

Vittorio Sgarbi’s health is making it speak and a lot. The well -known art critic lived complicated months due to the depression and the consequent weight loss that forced him to hospitalize. Sgarbi has returned to being present on social media and taking part in public meetings, for example he went to vote on the regional of the Marche region, but the doubts about his state remain. To lift them is his daughter Evelina, who through her lawyer requested the appointment of a guardian for the management of the paternal heritage. According to her – and her mother – Sgarbi would no longer be fully lucid or able to administer her assets alone.

A statement that the critic promptly denied, but the family clash has moved from the living rooms to the television and journalistic ones. No private clarification, but distance interviews and connections. Evelina denounces that she has been removed from her father by those around him; On the other hand, Sgarbi, his partner (future wife) and the other daughter, Alba, deny everything, claiming that the young woman is making unfounded statements.

Vittorio Sgarbi, is clash between the daughters: the heated live confrontation. What is going on

Vittorio Sgarbi, the love for his girlfriend and the detail on his heritage: “I waged me”

Raoul Bova Volta Page with Beatrice Arnera

Raoul Bova still under the magnifying glass. Just the actor, currently engaged in the filming of the new episodes of Don Matteo, is located at the center of an ‘case of gossip’ to be resolved. Returning from a lively summer in which he was the center of media attention for what happened with Martina Ceretti, Fabrizio Corona and obviously for the end of the relationship with his partner Rocío Muñoz Morales. Now the eyes are focused on Raoul because it would seem to have a relationship with his colleague Beatrice Arnera.

The two met on the set of “Good morning mom!” And love would seem to have broken out. Arnera recently communicated that she was in crisis with her partner, Andrea Pisani of the comic duo Panpers, and a few weeks after here the photos of her appear together with Raoul. The two were seen first for lunch out in Rome and then in Spoleto, where they would spend a weekend, right where the actor for a shot Don Matteo.

A simple friendship or a new sentimental chapter? The mystery remains. And just like in the fiction, it will be up to the spectators to discover the truth.

Raoul Bova, the relationship with the new partner becomes serious: the two caught on vacation together

An old video by Raoul Bova and Beatrice Arnera appears out: “Love …”

De Sica’s friend

He is making a photo shared shared this summer by Christian De Sica talk in his Instagram stories. The actor was in Capri and with him in the shot there was the actor Francesco Bruni. According to the journalist Alberto Dandolo between the two, a very strong friendship was born so as to make them “inseparable both on the set and in private life”. De Sica launched him in the world of cinema, recognizing his talent, just as happened with Paolo Conticini. Bruni, on the other hand, would be committing to make Christian passionate about sport.

“Christian De Sica has a special friend”: that’s who he is

Wedding time: Best wishes to Peparini-Muller and orange flowers in sight for Signorini

Alfonso Signorini marries. The conductor of Big Brother Vip revealed that he and his partner, Paolo Galimberti, found themselves. “I was 6 years old and very desperate, to put it with Leopardi, and since I am more free, Paolo and I have spent much more time together”. And in one of their weekends they looked at each other and said: “Why don’t we get married?”. And then they will celebrate their 25 years together with a wedding. Galimberti, an entrepreneur from Monzese born in 1968, since 1997 he has been an administration of Euronics Italia and is also a politician, video game and treasures of Forza Italia in Lombardy.

And for a wedding that will be done, one has been celebrated. Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller are married after 10 years together. The couple crowned the dream of celebrating their love in front of family and friends, an event much awaited that will be told in detail in Verissimo, the living room of Silvia Toffanin, to whom they sold the exclusive.

Alfonso Signorini marries: who is the (rich) companion, from what they are together and all the details

Peparini-Muller wedding: the nine-floors cake, the unbridled dance and the special bridesmaids. Photos

Tic, Toc: it’s time for challenge on TV!

Rai against Mediaset. Business your vs the wheel of luck. Stefano De Martino against Gerry Scotti. The clash continues with share strokes, but also of arrows and jokes between the two conductors.

After weeks of more or less veiled arrows, De Martino – probably very annoyed – chose the way of humor to respond to the accusations, arrived from Mediaset and even from Pier Silvio Berlusconi, according to which the game of packages would be too similar to a “ruffa” and not very “educational”, compared to the wheel of luck, considered a more tied format of merit and culture.

So, during the game of a competitor graduated in Economics, De Martino joked: “She cannot participate, she graduated. I’m sorry”, clearly alluding to the comments of the rivals. Then he raised the dose: “If you want I can recommend it for some other game”. And again, in front of a father of three children – all graduates or almost – closed the gag: “The game is canceled, too many graduates!”.

“Are you a farmer?”. Stefano De Martino and the (electrocution) words against Gerry Scotti, last night on TV

Gossippini

Cecilia Rodriguez soon mom

Cecilia Rodriguez, now running out of pregnancy, joked on the belly: “My name is mother yeast”. The influencer took 17 kilos (“all well distributed”), but he has zero regrets: “I ate everything, with taste!”. Of course, the thought on the extra kg has it, but his little girl is growing well and this is the most important thing.

“Do you decide to go out together or separated?”

After 17 years of love, Filippo Bisciglia, a historic face of Temptation Island, and Pamela Camassa broke up. “We still love each other,” both say, but as Instagram it was already clear that their love story was not going through a simple moment.

Heather Parisi Mother Leonessa

Heather Parisi was blurted out on Instagram against those who compare the daughters: “Body Shaming on a minor to hit me”. The comments that compare Elizabeth, 15 years old, with Jacqueline Luna di Giacomo, 25, older daughter and last companion, are in the sights. For some time the relationships between Jacqueline and the mother are non -existent, to the point of creating two ‘factions’ on social media: on the one hand the fans of Heather, on the other those of Jac. And not even the birth of little Elia – Jacqueline’s first child and first nephew for Heather – was enough to bring peace.

Gobb

Giulia De Lellis is close to childbirth. Indeed, the influencer and entrepreneur may have already given birth and the suspicion was born from some photos that the former face of Men and Women shared in his Instagram stories. De Lellis hardly shares images in which she is not there too, and rightly with social media – and her image – earns it and therefore the choice in the last hours of never showing himself in ‘Real Time’ has become suspicious.

Given what happened to Alessandra Amoroso and her childbirth – anticipated of many days thanks to the reports arrived at some names known on social networks who deal with gossip – Giulia may have chosen to sidetrack continuing to post (she or who for her) so as to never leave her page discovered and not start the speculations on the birth of his, and Tony Effe, Priscilla. But the tactic, apparently, did not work completely. Online, the Tam Tam has already started: “Did he come?”, Many wonders.