Stefano De Martino at the Sanremo Festival 2027? Better not, for his own good





If one really wanted the best of Stefano De Martino, one would wish him not to land on the Ariston stage in 2027. What on the surface seems like a failure, in reality is nothing more than an interested suggestion aimed at the good of the presenter.

De Martino in Sanremo next year is the leitmotif of these weeks, of these months. He, always predestined, now even more so after the hypothesis of Alessandro Cattelan – another eternal candidate for the papacy – has definitively faded.

But Sanremo is Sanremo, as the motto says. It is the event of events, the show that marks an entire television season and, sometimes, even a career. This is taught by Giorgio Panariello, who in 2006 agreed to take up the hot baton from Paolo Bonolis, crashing into a wall.

In this sense, the face of “Affari Tuoi” would be favored, thanks to numbers regarding the 76th edition that were anything but excellent. Here then the inheritance would be less heavy, with less suffocating pressure on the rump.

Is De Martino ready for Ariston?

However, the question must be asked: would De Martino be ready to drive such an impressive car? Whether as a simple host or with the addition of artistic direction (not a walk in the park) the commitment would be onerous for a boy who has never tried his hand at certain stages.

Born in 1989, De Martino would land in Sanremo at 38, an age suitable for the big leap, despite Pippo Baudo, Claudio Baglioni, Gianni Morandi, Raimondo Vianello and Amadeus having set the bar much higher. On the other hand, in 1999 Fabio Fazio was crowned at just 34 years old. And it is him who the former dancer should look at, a more similar figure from a professional perspective.

Born as a comedian and imitator, Fazio only became a host in a second phase, while maintaining his ironic touch. Not only that, before arriving in Sanremo he had practically never crossed the door of Rai 1 prime time, remaining confined to Rai 3 and Rai 2 with successes such as “Quelli che il calcio” and “Anima Mia”. This is a characteristic that he has in common with De Martino, who landed in prime time on the state TV flagship exclusively for some specials of “Affari Tuoi”.

A lack that is not an insurmountable obstacle. But it could give the idea of ​​a presenter not yet fully tested in the more traditional time slot, even if access prime time has now become a disguised prime time.

Then there is another question

Then there is another question, linked to the experience gained in the field. De Martino has accumulated hundreds of hours on TV, however those spent alone are very few. From “Bar Stella” to “Stasera tutto è possibili”, passing through the same ‘packages’, the management is perpetually collective, with a fixed and tested tour company.

Biagio Izzo, Francesco Paolantoni, Herbert Ballerina, not to mention the twenty competitors of “Affari Tuoi”, offer him assists of various kinds on a daily basis. In short, De Martino has always enjoyed an ensemble cast that filled spaces and dead times. A scenario which, inevitably, cannot be reproduced at the Festival, a context in which sacredness and liturgy still play a predominant role.

Sanremo is like a passing train that must be caught quickly. Not getting into the carriage could mean giving up the opportunity of a lifetime. At the same time, going up without a ticket would cause greater damage. Especially if the crash comes with a career on the launching pad. In that case Sanremo, rather than a consecration, Ariston would prove to be a trap.