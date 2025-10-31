Stefano De Martino in crisis and angry, Andrea Delogu’s mourning and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, welcome back! It’s finally Halloween and this weekend will be the scariest of the year (also because the 2025 tax filing season ends, taxes are scary!). While Luc Besson’s new Dracula is on at the cinema, we enjoy a rich plate of terrifying gossip.

For you we have selected the most interesting cases this week in “Fatti Their”, our column with a high gossip rate. Prepare the popcorn (and maybe even a lucky charm) and enjoy reading my dear gossip addicts!

Mourning by Andrea Delogu

Before diving into lighter stories, a thought is in order for Andrea Delogu. The presenter, currently a competitor on Dancing with the Stars, lost her 18-year-old brother, Evan, in a tragic motorbike accident near Rimini.

For Andrea, his younger brother was almost like a “son”, Alberto Matano revealed in his show La vita in diretta. And the boy would soon move into his older sister’s house. At the moment the presenter preferred to remain in a painful silence, she was at the rehearsals of Dancing with the Stars – she is one of the contestants – when she found out about the accident.

Walter, their father, instead wanted to remember his son in a touching post on social media: “I’ll tell you who my son was… He attended evening school, studied at the hotel school, trained in the gym in the morning, then cooked for us if I was busy and if mum was at work. He always worked in the summer and never asked us for a euro, he bought everything himself with his salary, even that damn motorbike”.

Belen to Belve and Stefano on a rampage

Belen Rodriguez’s interview with Belve sparked mixed reactions. After listening to it, many expressed sympathy, others, however, did not consider it true. The presenter, however, told a lot about herself, her exes and also the problems she faced such as benzodiazepine addiction.

The words about Stefano De Martino are inevitable. Apparently he wasn’t the greatest love of her life, but Marco Borriello (because the two loved each other equally). There would be a cordial but cold relationship with the host of Affari Tuoi. “There is no suffering. I have lost respect, but there is no anger,” he declared firmly. Very harsh words that are linked in a double twist to what he declared on Domenica In regarding the betrayals suffered by De Martino himself.

After Rodriguez’s interview, Gabriele Parpiglia, in his newsletter, added a weighty detail. According to what he writes, Stefano would like his son Santiago with him. “Now the war is getting serious. The revelations on “Belve” piss off the host, who now wants his son Santiago for himself”, we read. And the reason would be to be found in a “serious” episode that occurred shortly before the summer for which “De Martino had to really put the boundaries and stop an unpleasant situation for the ‘children’ who live under the same roof. And it is precisely from that moment that his idea strengthened: ‘I want Santiago with me’. This is what Belen’s hatred towards her ex-husband is dictated by”. This, therefore, could be the reason why Belen would have spoken of a loss of esteem.

Achille Costacurta, the drug drama

In Luca Casadei’s podcast One More Time, Achille Costacurta, son of Billy Costacurta and Martina Colombari, sincerely recounted the most difficult moments of his life: from his adolescence marked by his first drugs to his arrest for drug dealing at 16, up to his suicide attempt. “I started dealing and they arrested me,” says Achille, recalling the quarantine period in which he had built a small distribution network. Locked up in a juvenile penal centre, he attempted to take his own life by drinking seven bottles of methadone: “I wanted to commit suicide. No doctor can give me a reason why I’m still alive, because the equivalent of seven bottles of methadone correspond to 35/42 grams of heroin and people die with one gram.”

Achille wanted to tell the whole truth, explain what happened to him in recent years, revealing the reasons that led him to have borderline behavior in the past. Costacurta said he received the diagnosis of ADHD only last year. “I discovered it in May last year. Because going to this clinic in Switzerland, after having overdone it with substances in Colombia, they already understood everything without making me do tests.” Today, thanks to medicine and a course followed by his parents, the three have a balanced relationship.

Cesare Cremonini and privacy problems

Cesare Cremonini has always been very reserved. Very little is known about his private life and this contributes to fueling the interest around him, who owes much of his success to love. Poetics, for example, is one of his most beloved songs: “Even when we are tired, we will find a way to navigate in the dark.” However, he and Caterina Licini, a former Amici dancer, seem not to have found it. According to Gabriele Parpiglia, in fact, their love story would have come to an end after just a few months, just as happened with Giorgia Cardinaletti.

And although Cesare is very reserved, his private life has ended up in the front page more than once at the hands of Martina Maggiore, his ex who wrote a book about her troubled love affair with him. And he spoke about this on Supernova, Alessandro Cattelan’s podcast. “This year I had the unpleasant experience of unfortunately also being part of the world of gossip, in an indirect way,” he explained, referring to the book written by his Major. “He told about my intimate life without even considering me,” added the singer, admitting that that affair “jeopardized my solidity,” but that he emerged “stronger” from it.

Samira Lui makes De Martino nervous

Samira Lui, a 27-year-old known to the general public for her role as the valet in The Wheel of Fortune, is experiencing a period of great popularity. And while the wheel of fortune continues to turn in his favor, the first discontent is starting to emerge.

There are rumors that Carlo Conti wants her in Sanremo. An unconfirmed indiscretion, but the mere possibility would be putting Stefano De Martino in crisis. According to Alberto Dandolo, the entourage of the Affari Tui host would be very annoyed because bringing Samira to Sanremo “would mean making a great commercial for the antagonist program of the suffering Affari Tuoi”.

And as if all this wasn’t enough, Samira will soon get married to her partner Luigi Punzo and Gerry Scotti, the host of the Wheel, will be her best man. A very important role which will further increase interest in this explosive television couple.

The gossippins

Paola Barale’s wishes

Paola Barale doesn’t beat around the bush: she’s single and isn’t looking for a partner. But if a man were to fall into her hands, she would want someone “who has time for me, nice, kind, handsome and younger than me”, she said. And again: “I like African Americans, not for the sake of happiness… I like those who have a different culture and background, who know how to amaze me and want to be amazed.”

Barbara D’Urso crowned

Fabrizio Corona has a passion for recorded telephone calls. Apparently it’s his fetish. Barbara D’Urso would have fallen into the trap after Fedez. The former king of the paparazzi shared an audio in which the presenter seems to admit that Mediaset, and therefore Pier Silvio Berlusconi, would really have put a veto on her return to TV. The conditional is a must.

Filippo Bisciglia chooses the private confrontation bonfire

After 17 years together Filippo Bisciglia and Pamela Camassa broke up. Neither of them, after announcing the breakup, spoke about the end of their love story. Recently, the host of Temptation Island revealed that he will never talk about it: “I will never say anything about this and I will never go anywhere to talk about it: it’s a promise.”