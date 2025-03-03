Stephen Graham: “For Thousand Blows I trained every day for six months. It is an explosive series “

“Explosive, powerful, sincere, authentic”. This is how the British actor Stephan Graham describes the new series of which he is the protagonist, “A Thousand Blows” the new Disney+ success from the same creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight who in the series plays the role of creator, screenwriter and executive producer. Currently available in streaming after debut on February 21, the series consists of six episodes and drags in the compelling and dangerous world of illegal boxing in Victorian London of 1880.

Born in 1973, Graham is known to the public for his roles on the big screen in the films: Gangs of New York in Scorsese, public enemy, Pirates of the Caribbean: in addition to the borders of the sea and the revenge of Salazar, it models but also for those on the small screen as in the Netflix Bodies series and the Peaky Blinders herself.

“My body in a Thousand Blows? I trained every day for six months”

“I trained with sessions in the weight room five times a week and of boxing six times a week to get to that physical condition and seem a true nineteenth century boxingur – Stephen Graham revealed us -. The process was to work on the training of the shoulders, biceps, trap and eating a lot of food. This world is a science, after all”.

Because we like the series taken from real characters so much

“At Thousand Blows it is inspired by truly existed characters and the really happened stories are always fascinating for people. We are curious as people, we like historical content and this series lights up a light on a part of history that we did not know and especially when they show you the story under a new perspective compared to what we are used to”.

