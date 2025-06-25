Steve, the first image of the new highly anticipated Netflix film with Cillian Murphy

On Netflix there is a new film starring one of the most appreciated actors of the moment, Cillian Murphy, Peak Blinders and Oppenheimer’s star and now we have the very first stage image available. After the success of Christopher Nolan’s film, Murphy will be the protagonist of a new Netflix feature film entitled Steve based on Max Porter’s novel Shyzo on the story of a principal of an Institute for Disturbed Young Students fighting with their mental health. Steve will be directed by Belgian director Tim Mielants, who has already worked with Murphy in Peaky Blinders and Small Things Like This and written by the same author of the original book. The production of the film, on the other hand, is curated by Cillian Murphy and Alan Moloney with their new Big Things Films production house. But we enter more detail.

Steve: The plot of the film with Cillian Murphy

The novel from which the film Steve will be taken tells the story of some strange hours in the life of a problematic teenager with mental health problems. In the night, he finds herself wandering night listening to the voices in his head: his teachers, his parents, the people he has hurt and those who try to love him. This boy is running away from the house for “very disturbed young people”, and walks listening to isuoi nightmares, from his past and the heavy question about his future.

The Netflix film will not be a direct adaptation of the book but a reinterpretation that puts the principal at the center of the story by exploring 24 hours of his life in which he tries to keep his students in line and at the same time fight with his mental health.

Who is in the cast of Steve (in addition to Cillian Murphy)

As for the cast of Steve, it has been announced that Cillian Murphy will be the protagonist in the role of the homonymous character. In July 2024, Netflix confirmed that Jay Lycurgo will play next to Murphy. Lycurg has recently been the protagonist of the Netflix series “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself”. Among other roles, Titans and The Batman.

Steve: at what point we are filming

Filming of the film began on May 24 and will go on until July 5, 2024.

Steve: When it comes out on Netflix

Netflix has not yet set a date for Steve’s premiere but considering the start of filming in the spring of 2024, an exit in 2025 would be the most plausible hypothesis.