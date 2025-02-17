Still earthquakes at the Campi Flegrei and Naples: over 180 shocks up to M3.9: what is happening

Credit: ingv



Starting from Sunday 16 February 2025the Flegrei field area was hit by a new seismic sequence with a high number of earthquakesmany of which with a magnitude greater than 2.0. The most intense – at 15:30 yesterday and at 9:39 today – reached magnitude 3.9 But, however much these are not the strongest ever recorded in the area, the low depth of the hypocentro has meant that these shocks were felt in a manner rather intense by the local population – especially in the surroundings of Naples And Pozzuoliso much so that the Palatrinone was opened to welcome the population for the night in a safe place. At the moment, fortunately, there are no particular damage to things and/or people, except for the Bacoli water network which was damaged on Sunday. By precaution, some schools around Pozzuoli have been closed, but it is good to underline how There is no evidence to affirm that this growing amount of earthquakes is associated with an imminent volcanic eruption.

There seismicity In fact, it is caused by the Bradisism of the Phlegraean area and, more specifically, to the phase of soil lifting. As confirmed by theNational Institute of Geophysics and Volcanologyfrom the beginning of August the ground is lifting with a rate of about 1 centimeter per month (data of the GNSS station of Rione Terra). It is good to clarify how the increase in the number of earthquakes is not constant over time: there are periods where their number is high and others where it is less, but it is interesting to underline how in both cases there are not enough data to affirm that An eruption of the Flegrei fields both upon us.

Always according to the last Ingv bulletin, in fact, the situation is under control And, although in the week before the current seismic sequence, 118 earthquakes have been identified, these are values ​​in line with what has already been recorded in the past. Obviously the attention of the authorities remains high and the only way we have for stay informed without alarmism It is to follow everything that is indicated by the official channels of Ingv and Civil Protection.