Stop renewing identity cards for the over 70s: all the news on documents and passports from 2026

THE citizens over the age of 70 they will no longer have to renew there identity card: this is what was announced by the Minister of Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillowhich anticipated the content of the new “Simplification Decree”, which will be discussed in Parliament in the next few days. In short, starting from 2026 there will be some important news regarding identity cards and passports, including the farewell to the paper identity card for expatriation and the arrival of the CIE (electronic identity card) on IT-Wallet.

The goals of all these changes are mainly two: the first is to implement the European Regulation 1157/2019which aims to strengthen security within the EU by digitizing identity documents issued to European citizens. The second is to reduce the bureaucratic times – which has always been a problem in our country – even if, at the moment, the registry offices of the main Italian cities are already overloaded.

So let’s take stock all the major changes coming in the next few months.

What changes for identity cards from 2026

In general, between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 there will be three big news regarding identity cards.

The most recent is the one announced yesterday and concerns precisely theabolition of the renewal of identity cards for those over the age of 70: the objective of the decree is to simplify bureaucratic procedures, especially for older citizens. Today, in fact, for the adults the identity card is valid for 10 years after issuance, while with the new decree, once you reach 70 years of age, it should no longer expire. According to the most recent ISTAT data, in fact, as of 1 January 2025 in Italy there are approximately 14.5 million of older people 65 years oldequal to 24.7% of the resident population.

The most important change concerns the paper identity cardwhich starting from August 3, 2026 it will no longer be valid for expatriationfor which it will instead be mandatory to have one electronic identity card. In other words, from next year anyone who still has a paper identity card will no longer be able to use it to leave the Italian borders, but will necessarily have to renew it before it expires.

The same European regulation, among other things, provides that by 2031 throughout the European Union the transition to ai will have to be completed electronic documents: our country is among the first in Europe to have moved in this direction, with the activation of the IT-Wallet, on which health cards, driving licenses and disability cards are now available.

So here is the latest news for the next few months: between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, the electronic identity card (CIE) should also arrive on the IT-Wallet, which will therefore be available to all citizens also in a digital version.

What will change for passports

From the point of view of passports, however, starting from 1 December 2025, it will change the payment procedure for issuing the document. In particular, the amount of 42.70 euros it will no longer have to be paid via the classic postal payment slip, but it will instead be necessary to make the payment via i digital and physical channels (web platforms and post offices) made available by Italian Post Office or, alternatively, through the platform PagoPA.

Also in this case, the aim of the innovation is to simplify the procedure for citizens, who will therefore be able to make the payment even remotely. In any case, at the time of payment, it will be mandatory to indicate the nominative and the tax code of the person for whom the passport is requested, even in cases where the person is a minor.