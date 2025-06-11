Stop the circulation of diesel cars Euro 5: how to understand if your machine is involved

From the next 1 October Euro 5 diesel cars will no longer be able to circular freely In four regions of northern Italy: it is Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. Specifically, circulation in the circulation will no longer be allowed to municipalities over 30,000 inhabitants during the days weekdaysfrom 8.30 to 18.30. For Lombardy, however, the temporal stop will be from 7.30 to 19.30.

The provision, already provided for by law decree 121/2023, should last up to April 2026, cOn the goal of reducing air pollution in the basin of Po Valley (among the most polluted areas in Europe) and align with European standards on the emissions of the means of transport.

According to the ACI, at the moment in Italy there are about 3.7 million diesel cars Euro 5which represent 8.8% of the total circulating cars. On the Motorist portal It is possible to check the class to which it belongs to your vehicle. In case of violation of the ban, the sanction could go to 168 to 679 euros.

Diesel Euro 5: what it means and which cars are involved

But how it is established if a car is Euro 5? When it is produced and registered, each car receives one environmental classificationmade based on its emissions of climalterant gases, including the carbon monoxide (CO) they nitrogen oxides (NOX). In particular, the Euro 5 cars are those registered between the 2011 and 2015.

In general, the environmental classes range from Euro 0the most dated, to Euro 6the most recent: in other words, the lower the euro class number, the more polluting the car, which, consequently, can be subject to circulation limitations.

The environmental classes of the cars and the relative year of first registration. Credit: Certifica.com



But because the provision concerns only the Diesel car Euro 5? The answer is very simple: why pollute about three more times Compared to a petrol car. In particular, the limit values ​​established by the EU for Diesel vehicles Euro 5 I am:

180mg/km Of nitrogen oxides (Nox), triple compared to the Euro 5 petrol vehicles, which emit 60mg/km.

Of (Nox), triple compared to the Euro 5 petrol vehicles, which emit 60mg/km. 5mg/km Of particulate just like petrol.

Of just like petrol. 500 mg/km Of carbon monoxide (CO)the only lower value than petrol cars, which emit 1000 mg/km.

Just to have a comparison, cars Diesel Euro 6 the issue of 80 mg/km of nitrogen oxides (NOX), less than half compared to Euro 5.

How to know if the measure also concerns our vehicle

But how to know if the decree also concerns the own vehicle? The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport refers to Motorist portalwhere you can check the euro class of your car by inserting the plate and indicating the type vehicle. In addition to specifying the environmental class, the portal also indicates the pollutant emissions values. Alternatively, all data on the vehicle are however reported within the registration book.

The effects of this decree may fall on numerous citizens: according to what reported by the ACI (Automobile Club of Italy), in Italy there are about 3.7 million diesel cars Euro 5which represent the8.8% of the total of circulating cars.

Among other things, the average age of the national car park is approximately 13 years: This means that, on average, the cars of Italian citizens belong to the Environmental class Euro 5.

In case of violation of the new restrictions, the imposed sanction will go to the 168 to 679 eurosto which is added the suspension driving license from 15 to 30 days in case of recurrence.