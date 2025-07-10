Stop the obligation to show the identity card for boarding national flights and in the Schengen area

Stop the obligation to show the identity card for direct passengers in the Schengen countries



For passengers it will no longer be mandatory show a identification to the gate d ‘boarding For national and European flights: to confirm it exclusively to Corriere della Sera was Pierluigi di Palmapresident of theEnac (the National Authority for Civil Aviation).

The new rule will concern all the flights at the start from Italy and those directed to the countries of theSchengen areai.e. the area of ​​free movement which includes almost all Member States of the European Union (with the exception of Cyprus and Ireland), together with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. In recent weeks, the novelty had already been successfully tested on some sections, such as the Ryanair Bergamo-Merca flight on 6 July. Now the novelty will be extended nationallyeven if it is not yet clear when the measurement will officially enter into force.

According to estimates, this new measure could involve approx 51 million travelers departing from Italian airports from here until the end of 2025. For travelers it will still be mandatory to bring identity documents with them in the event of sample checks.

To climb a plane, therefore, just show the boarding pass, As already happens in other countries of the European Union, including Germany. In any case, however, passengers will still have to bring with them identity card or passport for any sample checks, but also and above all to be able to Return to Italysince the measure is limited to Flights at the start from our country. Among other things, at the Banco del check-in It will still be mandatory to show the document, essential to be able to issue the plane ticket.

According to the president of ENAC, however, the failure to verify a concordance between the name of the passenger shown on the boarding pass and the one on identification It does not compromise the airport level of airports, within which passengers are already subjected to numerous checks (including metal detector) and “visible and non -visible” safety filters, according to what reported by Di Palma. Controls for flights will remain active Extra Schengen.

In short, the final goal is to make faster and simpler The boarding procedures, thus trying to equate travel by plane with those by train. For the routes considered more sensitive for irregular immigration, however strengthened checks: among these, for example, some air connections between Italy and France are mentioned.

It is therefore a revolutionary measurement For air traffic: within the countries of the Schengen area, around 450 million people circulate freely. Only in the first quarter of 2025, the national air traffic involved approximately 14.5 million passengers And, according to estimates, the novelty could involve approx 51 million travelers departing from Italian airports from here until the end of 2025.