Stop the paper identity card for expatriation, from August 2026 it will no longer be valid: how to change it

A facsimile of the electronic identity card.



Starting from August 3, 2026 there paper identity card will no longer be valid for expatriation: to establish it is the European regulation 1157/2019, which provides for a strengthening of the safety on the identity documents issued to citizens of the European Union.

Although not yet expired, therefore, the old identity card can no longer be used to get out of the Italian borders, while only the Electronic Identity Card (CIE). This is because the non -digital version is without the Machine Readable Zone (Mrz)or a section that reports of the Alfanumeric strings which contain registry information readable also by automatic systems and difficult to manipulate.

Those who still have it, therefore, have to work to request the issue of a new Electronic Identity Cardwhich can be requested fromregistry office of the Municipality of residence or domicile, or to the consulate in the case of citizens residing abroad. Alternatively, to leave the Italian borders after the deadline of August 3, 2026, it will be necessary to use the passport.

The European Regulation provides for the Complete step to electronic documents By 2031, but the prohibition of expatriation with the paper document will already be valid from next year.

How to request the electronic identity card: necessary documents and how much it costs

There Electronic Identity Card (CIE) has all the security requirements set by the European Union: this new document, in fact, also integrates a Contactless microchip containing biometric data like the fingerprint, as well as the information rankings registry. All this will allow the authorities to carry out faster checks, as well as safer, especially internationally.

To avoid traffic jams in the request procedures, it is better to fix as soon as possible An appointment at the office registry of its municipality of residence or domicile (or the foreign consulate in the case of citizens residing outside Italy). The documents to be presented are one photo tooth recent, in paper format, the Tax ID code and the old paper identity card (or another document valid in case of theft or loss).

The cost of the new document is € 22.20to be paid on the day of the appointment, while the validity of the CIE will depend on the age of the person: specifically, we speak of 3 years validity for minors up to 3 years, 5 years For those between 3 and 18 years old, 10 years For all adults. In the case of minor citizens, the presence at the appointment of both parents, as well as of the minor himself.

During the release of the new document, the fingerprints of the owner of the identity card, to which he will be required to express a preference on the possible donation of organs and fabrics at the time of death. The new document will not be released immediately, but you will have to wait 6 working days For delivery: the CIE, in fact, is printed exclusively byPolygraphic institution Mint of the state, based in Rome.

What changes for digital identity

The transition from the paper to identity card will also have repercussions on the Spid and on thedigital identity. All citizens in possession of the CIE, in fact, will be able to access the online services of the Public administration Not only with the Spid but also with credentials Cieidconsidered safer and delivered together with the new document.

This means that, gradually, the use of the Public digital identity systemwhich will become from July for a fee for infocert users.