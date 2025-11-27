Stranger Things 5, volume 2: when it comes out on Netflix

The countdown has already started, and Hawkins is ready to tremble again. The fifth season of “Stranger Things” ushered in an autumn of strong emotions, and now Volume 2 approaches like the darkest wave of the Upside Down. After almost ten years of mysteries, unforgettable friendships and dark rooms where perhaps it was better not to enter, the series is preparing its final act. And the second tranche of episodes promises to be the true fulcrum of the final battle.

Plot of the fifth season

We are in 1987, a few months after the chaos that tore through Hawkins. The Rifts have left visible and invisible wounds and the army has transformed the town into a red zone. Meanwhile, Eleven is forced to flee again: the government knows her abilities and wants to capture her, just at the moment when she must instead find Vecna, who disappeared in the shadows of the Upside Down, but is more dangerous than ever.

Complicating matters is the anniversary of Will’s disappearance, which brings back a feeling of déjà-vu: an ancient and more powerful threat is about to return. The gang, reunited again, prepares their latest plan, knowing that this time they really need their best to close the game.

When Volume 2 comes out

The second volume of “Stranger Things 5” arrives at Christmas.

Here are the dates to mark:

Volume 2 (episodes 5–7)

December 25, 8.00 pm (ET) on Netflix, i.e. 2.00 am Italian time.

After the first four episodes released at the end of November, the emotional and narrative center of gravity of the season is concentrated precisely in these three Christmas episodes: the preparation for the final battle, the revelations about the Upside Down and the last battle before the great epilogue.