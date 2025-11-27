Stranger Things 5: when the last episode comes out on Netflix

Hold on tight: the adventure that changed the way we experience TV series forever is about to close the curtain. “Stranger Things” is about to say goodbye to us with its last episode, an event that many fans will experience as Hawkins’ last bike ride. The tension is sky high, because what awaits us is much more than a simple “final episode”: we can define it as a closing ritual, a splendid night to remember.

What awaits us from the last part of the series

The episodes that culminate in the finale are described as the most ambitious ever: the war against Vecna ​​enters its definitive phase, Eleven faces the weight of her past and her mission, while Will returns to the center of the story with a mysterious bond that could decide the fate of the world. Hawkins is under quarantine, the Upside Down expands without brakes and the gang is finally reunited for a single and unrepeatable mission: close the circle, save those who can be saved, and do it together.

The grand finale promises revelations about the origin of the Upside Down, battles never seen before and a farewell inevitably full of emotion, nostalgia and secrets that have been waiting for ten years to come to light.

When will we see the last episode

The final episode (the original title is “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up” – will be a truly global event, released on December 31, 8pm (ET) on Netflix. This means that in Italy it will be possible to watch it starting from 2am on January 1, 2026. There cannot be a better way for fans to usher in the new year.

A curiosity: the finale will also be available at the cinema, in over 350 theaters in the United States and Canada, at the same time as the streaming release.

Characters and actors

Joyce Byers (played by Winona Ryder)

Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour)

Eleven / Jane Hopper (played by Millie Bobby Brown)

Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard)

Dustin Henderson (played by Gaten Matarazzo)

Lucas Sinclair (played by Caleb McLaughlin)

Will Byers (portrayed by Noah Schnapp)

Max Mayfield (played by Sadie Sink)

Nancy Wheeler (played by Natalia Dyer)

Jonathan Byers (played by Charlie Heaton)

Steve Harrington (played by Joe Keery)

Robin Buckley (played by Maya Hawke)

Murray Bauman (played by Brett Gelman)

Erica Sinclair (played by Priah Ferguson)