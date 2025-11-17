Stranger Things and Google have created a free game dedicated to fans of the series

Have you already noticed the game that Google created together with Netflix in view of the release of Stranger Things 5, the final season of the beloved series created by Matt and Ross Duffer? No? So we’ll explain how it works.

Among the fans of the saga there are many who are so cautious and so worried about spoilers that, somewhat paradoxically, they are avoiding like the plague any news or information that goes beyond the release date of the fifth season. But they too, like the other followers of the Hawkins boys, have nothing to fear from the new “scavenger hunt” organized to entertain the public between now and November 27th. As long as you really know the series, and at least a little English, given that the instructions are not in Italian but only in the original language of the series.

Things to review and the most interesting theories ahead of Stranger Things 5

How to access the Stranger Things game

The first step is very simple: you need to write “Stranger Things” in the Google search bar: if you do it from a computer, a QR Code is shown which, if framed, starts the game on your mobile phone; if you already start with your smartphone, the game starts immediately by making a twenty-sided D&D die appear: click on it and immerse yourself in the Upside Down.

How the Stranger Things game works on Google

As in any self-respecting nerd game, starting with Dungeons & Dragons, there are various “quests”, questions or questions to solve. You have to put pieces of maps of iconic places in the series back into place, you have to communicate in Morse code by pressing a radio button, you have to memorize and repeat sequences of lights on the legendary wall set up by Joyce, and obviously there are various quizzes and questions on significant moments in the story and on the protagonists of the series. Once you enter the correct answer (sometimes by writing it in a search bar, sometimes by choosing from a series of options) you are redirected to another Google page where the D&D dice reappears.

How the Google and Stranger Things game ends

As you progress through the game you obtain “rewards”, rewards which consist of the tiles of a figure: at the end of the game the tile will be complete. But again, rest assured, there will be no spoilers: just the satisfaction of having demonstrated your knowledge of the series.