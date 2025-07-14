Striscia la Notizia, a program that we had (and we believed eternal

Culture

Striscia la Notizia, a program that we had (and we believed eternal

Striscia la Notizia, a program that we had (and we believed eternal

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The reconstruction of the accident Air India and the questions still unresolved on the disaster
Striscia la Notizia, a program that we had (and we believed eternal
Plane precipitates in the take -off in London Southend: what we know about the accident so far