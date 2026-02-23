Stromboli, effusive activity underway: new lava flow along the Sciara del Fuoco

The lava flow along the Sciara di Fuoco of the Stromboli volcano, recorded at 08:12 on 23 February. Credit: INGV



The Stromboli triggered a more intense than normal volcanic activity, characterized by a lava flow in the upper part of the Sciara del Fuoco. As reported in the latest bulletin of the INGV Etna Observatory, from 00:00 today, February 23, there is effusive activity underway from lava overflow from the northern crater areawhich produced a modest lava flow located along the Sciara del Fuoco, a steep depression located on the northwestern flank of the volcano. Lava overflow occurs when the magma, accumulated inside a crater, exceeds the edge of the latter and overflows, pouring along the sides of the volcano.

From a seismic point of view, however, the average amplitude of the volcanic tremor is within the range of average values.

In recent days, in reality, INGV had already intensified themonitoring of the volcano of the Aeolian Islandsafter it had been registered at 6.10pm on February 20th a first effusive activity from lava overflow from the N2 vent of the North crater area (clearly visible in the video below and which ended on February 22nd), which in turn had produced a modest and slow lava flow – again in the upper part of the Sciara del Fuoco – accompanied by explosive activity in both the North and Central-South crater areas.

These phenomena, in realityare not new to Strombolione of the most active volcanoes in the world and characterized bypersistent activity, with eruptions of small intensity that are spaced at close intervals, from a few minutes to a couple of hours. However, it is possible that stronger than normal eruptive events may occur, such as the one that began on November 29, 2025, which produced a lava overflow from the North crater area.

Most of these phenomena, however, do not generate particular consequences on the island: the last major eruption occurred in July 2024, during which an imposing eruptive column rose with a pyroclastic flow from the summit craters of the volcano.