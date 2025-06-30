Strong earthquake of magnitude 4.6 at the Flegrei fields also felt in Naples: what we know

Earthquake in Naples at the Campi Flegrei, shock of magnitude 4.6 today 30 June at 12.47 am.



A strong magnitude earthquake 4.6 he hit today, at 12:47, i Campi Flegrei of Naples with an epicenter at sea, a short distance from the coast of Bacolias confirmed by the Ingv. The shock, given the power, has also been felt distinctly to Pozzuoli and Naples, especially in the neighborhoods Fuorigrotta, Bagnoli and part of the Vomeroeven if fortunately at the moment there are no serious damage to things or people. It is the more violent earthquake never recorded in Campania in instrumental times, on an equal footing with that of 4.6 last March 13th.

From a geological point of view it is an event attributable to bradisism, that is, that volcanic phenomenon of cyclic lowering And raising soil. More specifically, during the ascending phases the presence of low -hypocenter earthquakes that can even arise in a real bradisismic crisis, such as the one that has been affecting the area for several months, is frequent. This is also confirmed by the low depth of today’s earthquake which is just 5 km compared to the surface.

This means that we must expect An imminent eruption? No, and there is no reason to panic. In fact, bradisism is a strictly monitored phenomenon and at the moment, despite the violence of the latter earthquake, there are no signs that can suggest an imminent eruption. In this regard, we always recommend staying updated by consulting the institutional sites of reference, i.e. those Ingv and of the Civil Protection.

