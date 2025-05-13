Strong shock to the Flegrei Campi of magnitude 4.4: the comparison with the earthquake of M4.6 of 13 March

Today, at hours 12:07a strong shock of magnitude 4.4 with epicenter a Pozzuoli He hit the Campi Flegrei and Naples, a short distance from the coast, fortunately without causing significant damage but causing fright for the population and the evacuation of schools and universities. The earthquake was felt distinctly throughout the province and arrives just two months after the magnitude shock 4.6 of March 13, 2025, the most intense ever recorded in instrumental era in the Campi Flegrei area. Although today the strongest earthquake is not ever, many claim to have felt it more intense than the previous one. But how is it possible?

The characteristics of the earthquakes

From a geological point of view, these are two seismes related to the volcanic phenomenon of bradyseismtypical of the Phlegrean area. In fact, during the ascending phases of the soil, the presence of earthquakes throughout the area is frequent, the magnitude of which can vary from perceptible values ​​only by seismographers up to quite sustained shocks which can also be warned to Numerous km away. This, in part, is also linked to the low depth of most earthquakes in the Phlegrean area, who manage to release a large part of their energy to the surface without there being great volumes of rock to dissipate their violence. In the case of March 13, in fact, the depth was just 2 kmwhile in today’s case we are talking about about 3 km.

As for the epicenter, on the other hand, the two seismes are located in slightly different areas: the shock of March 13 of 4.6 sees as an epicenter Bagnoli, on the mainland, while today’s one of 4.4 has a point a few hundred meters from the epicenter from Costa Puteolana.

Credit: ingv



The different perception of earthquakes

On paper, the earthquake of 4.6 of March 13th It should have been perceived more intense than today, even if reading on social media it would seem to be the opposite. This perception could actually be justified by a mix of factors.

The first has to do with thetiming of the shocks: the shock 4.6 it has occurred at 1: 25 at nightwhile most of the inhabitants of the area was sleeping. On the contrary, today’s earthquake made the ground vibrate at lunchtimewhen everyone was awake and active. This certainly may have influenced the different perception of the event.

Then there is to consider the Distance between the epicenter: If the two seismes had occurred exactly in the same area to make a comparison it would be simpler but in this case between one epicenter and the other there is a waste of a few km. Considering the geological complexity of the area, it is possible that even a variation so small reflect in a perceptible variation of the effects of the shock on the surface, making it warn more or less intensely from a part of the population.

One last aspect to consider is the effective magnitude of the earthquake. In fact, the earthquake of 13 March was also initially estimated at 4.4 and, only later, adjusted to 4.6 After more in -depth analyzes. It should therefore not be excluded that today’s case is also updated in the next few hours, perhaps increasing the actual magnitude by a few decimal.