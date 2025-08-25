Study ethology, the science that studies animal comprehening

You are looking at Science dialogues Don’t miss other content of Geopop

When we think about working in contact with the animal worldprobably the first thing that comes to mind is to study veterinary, or rather veterinary medicine. Not everyone instead knows the world of ethologythat is, that science that studies the animal behaviorof the relationship between different individuals of the same species or species other than different points of view. For this reason, for our series Science dialogues We decided to interview Margherita Paianoethologist and popularizer of the canal Kodamiwho explained to us how he chose this path and what it means to study and work as an ethologist.

Margherita tells us that she discovered the interest in the ethology of the way, starting her university career in the world of veterinarian. It must be said, however, that it is an “obligatory” path: for become ethologistsit is necessary to switch from a three -year in biology, natural sciences or veterinary, because there is no three -year in ethology, but it is a specialization. During his three -year, veterinary sciences therefore understood that what cared most of the world of animals was to understand it deeply, from a behavioral point of viewto know how to know and interpret that huge world that is the animal world. In fact, we humans live convinced that we are the “masters” of the world, but the human being represents only 0.01% of life on earth! Of course, most living beings are made up of plants, but another large part are made up of all those animal species that surround us and that, knowing, can allow us to know how to interpret our world in its entirety.

When we observe animal behavior, we are often led to interpret it according to our point of view, the human one, according to which we define the concept of intelligence. Instead, studying animal behavior allows us to open the doors of our thoughts to other genres of intelligence, those of the various species, who manage to live and settle in contexts very different from ours. The practice of ethology requires a profound observation, fundamental to capture the psychological and behavioral aspects of the various species. Margherita explains how to open her eyes on the animal world has allowed her to feed the sense of wonder for that “magic” that is life on earth day by day.

