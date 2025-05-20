Study geology and become a geologist: from work around the world to the Geopop foundation

How was Geopop born? This is the question that perhaps most of all is addressed to all of us members of the Geopop team. For this, we decided to give an answer directly through the words of its creator, Andrea Moccia, through an episode of the series of Geopop science dialogues.

In this episode, Andrea Moccia He tells us how he came across with geology, as it was to study it and how he went from a managerial work around the world to recover in his room to tell science to everyone.

Often we ask ourselves about the sense of studying subjects such as mathematics, physics or chemistry, but what about geology? Studying geology means, of course, to discover how rocks are made, but they are not simple stones or mere curiosity! There Geology It is more of all the science that does us know the earth on which we live, what are its resources and how it evolves over time. Here, geology allows us to make a sort of “time labps on the contrary”, starting from what we see today to understand how the earth and billions of years ago was.

Yet, the choice by Andrea to study geology, it was Almost random! And it’s not one thing that has to amaze us: often, who came out of high school, we are too young or too inexperienced to know what it might like. So Andrea concentrated in a few weeks the study of everything that could be studied, reading the courses and training offers offered. This is how he came across geology, fascinated by the exams that were proposed.

Fortunately, his choice it turned out winning. Studying geology is not just a theoretical activity: it is a path that combines basic science, field exploration and advanced modeling techniques. The scientific foundations are learned at the university, from the chemistry at the physics, then move on to specific subjects such as volcanology, geomorphology, petrography And geophysics. The practice in the field is indispensable: during geological surveys, tools such as the geologist hammer and the compass to map and analyze the territory are used, discovering how the rocks have deformed over time due to extreme pressure and temperatures. In addition, modern geology makes use of sophisticated software to create three -dimensional models of the subsoil, essential to discover mineral or oil deposits and predict the characteristics of the soil. As Andrea says, Geology is a science that combines observation, experience and predictive models, also offering very varied and international professional opportunities.

And this is precisely the first work of Andrea: modify and study soil To understand or guess what will be below. And Andrea’s career also proceeded well! But from an intuition was born what would have been his work of the future: why not make everyone passionate about the world of geology? The project And born Almost for funfrom the enthusiasm of sharing a science often considered complex, but which in reality can fascinate anyone if explained in the right way. And so the idea of ​​a YouTube channel was born on which to tell with with enthusiasm Science: pop geology, which then has become the geopop that we all know over time, and which in addition to geology tells us much more … Sciences in everyday life!