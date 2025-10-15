Studying Pharmacy and then becoming directors: the importance of a career change

You’re watching Science Dialogues Don’t miss out on more content from Geopop

It’s possible graduate in Pharmacy and then become a director? It seems incredible, but yes! He told it to the microphones of the Geopop Vodcast Science Dialogues the director Giacomo Spaconi who – once he graduated in Pharmacy and briefly worked as a pharmacist – decided to follow his passion and change his path.

That of career change it is a very current topic in our society. Nowadays, there are many people who take paths far from their educational qualifications. Work, in general, is no longer perceived as something frozen in time that cannot change.

Giacomo spoke to us about how his great curiosity has always pushed him to have both a love for science – who is able to answer our questions – that one passion for audiovisual art – who tells her the “curiosities”. He therefore decides not to abandon any of his passions and to continue cultivating both science and art. He enrolled at the University of Pharmacy, which particularly attracted him for its “practical purpose”: to use chemistry at the service of patients. When he did his internship in the pharmacy, he also discovered the human side of this profession: constant listening, measurements, relationships with the public, as well as particularly appreciating the laboratory part, the so-called galenic part.

At the same time, he never abandons his love for the audiovisual sector, but only once he graduated did he decide to fully commit himself to trying to pursue this path, initially as an assistant on the sets, until he became director and co-author of the web project “Le Coliche”.

The story of James tells us about the importance of continuously cultivate your passionseven if initially they don’t seem to lead us to a real profession. With perseverance, determination (and a little luck), changing paths and changing careers is possible.

