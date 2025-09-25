Sugar Fornaciari, the father of the Italian blues turns 70





It was September 25, 1955 when, in RoncoCesi (Reggio Emilia), Adelmo Fornaciari was born, which will become famous then with the name of “Zucchero”. From the beginning, it approaches blues music and that American soul. In fact, these two genres will deeply mark his career. With 60 million records sold in the world (and performances in the greatest international stages) Sugar is recognized as the father of the Italian blues. Just think of some songs such as “Devil in me” or “Hey Man”. Or even “dunes move”. All songs that recall the essential themes of the blues.

When he launched the blues in Italy

It is no coincidence that his fourth record project – it was 1987 – is entitled “Blue’s”. And to think that that album – which was a great sales success (7 times platinum disco in Italy) was entirely conceived in a very difficult period of the life of the singer -songwriter and musician, who at the time was separating from the first wife Angela Figliè (two daughters were born from their love: Irene and Alice). Who knows, perhaps this circumstance, so difficult for him, may have allowed him to dig between sounds and words that only great pain make you find.

Not only that. With that album Zucchero brought the blues and soul to the Italian mainstream. In fact he managed to “sell” with something different (non -commercial). A company that would now be impossible but that in any case, even in those years, was not so obvious. Above all, it was not considering the echo he had. Of course, it is not a “naked and raw” soul, but still revisited and contaminated with light and Italian author music. The result? An innovative, enjoyable and above all quality product. The quality, in fact, has always distinguished his music.

In sugar music there is everything, even pop (the beautiful one)

A success then confirmed by the albums “gold, incense and beer” and then “divine spirit”. The rhythm can be more or less pressing, more or less melodic but the sounds – in general – are always international. And Zucchero has the ability to make them still perfect also for the Italian musical market.

In his music there is everything. There is also so much pop (the beautiful one). For example, let’s go back about 30 years. Precisely to 1998, that is, when he public sugar – in three languages ​​- the “blue” pop song (in 2014 he will sing it with Elisa, in New York). Also “so celestial”, another romantic pop ballad, a song that exists in three versions (Italian, English and Spanish): a great success, which has become even more popular) Thanks to television (remember the advertising of “flavors”?). Similar speech for “diamond”, where there is a blues imprint anyway but it can be considered absolutely as a pop song. Linear melody, a clear and emotional text. Without excess, simple. Simple, which does not mean “low level”.

Sugar, in fact, has accustomed the public to a varied repertoire, even very close to the clear melodies that they also like on radio; But without ever lowering the level. His texts have a thickness. There is melancholy, as they said, but there is also provocation. In 1992 he published “Penis”, with a clear word game: “Lick my pains / beautiful blue eyes / that sadness comes / where it sucks more “. Passion, pain and eroticism abound in the repertoire of sugar. The” sacred “and the” profane “coexist in a credible and non -dichotomous way. Zucchero can sing” penis “and immediately after” miserare “. An intense, solemn song. Incidentally with Luciano Pavarotti (it was almost a religious song; “To the sacred” but in fact it could be considered a nice blues-melodic (with gospel and lyrical influences).

Where the musical wealth of sugar comes from

The vast musical, lexical and stylistic wealth of sugar has its roots not only in its innate talent, but also in the apprenticeship (the real one) and in the multiple life experiences that, over the years, the artist has been able to narrate with simplicity and sobriety. Never in a itchy way. For example, yesterday, at the Corriere, Zucchero spoke of his family of origin, explaining the difficulties he lived when, from Emilia Romagna, they moved to Tuscany. “Dad loaded us on the pickup truck with the furniture and the suitcases, like pilgrims. It was a uprooting. (…) and then the early days, lean, polite and with the different accent, I had been targeted by peers. They said I was gay and made me jokes that made me suffer. He finished everything when the head of the chief was a letter, with a falsified signature of my father. complaints to the carabinieri “, his story. Music, always, in his life (his first band was called the Dukes).

The turning point with the song “Women”

The real turning point, after not very easy years, arrived with “women”. The song, penultimate at the Sanremo of 1985, was a radio success. The first of many. But it was not all simple: “I had separated, not by my choice, and I had fallen into depression. I had panic attacks: in those moments you have the feeling of dying. I cried, I was like a dog, an hell “, his words. Finally, but not in importance, humanity. Zucchero has always shown himself close to the causes, without fear of saying his own. He does it even now, showing the maxi screens – during his concerts – the writing:”Who does not have a blues for Gaza, He has a hole in the soul. ”It is impossible to blame him. And Blues returns, he who is the father in Italy. Happy birthday sugar.

